ANAMOSA
For most people when it comes to viewing a sporting event, it’s baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, football or a track meet that comes to mind.
Those are the most common.
However, most are less likely to have been to a trapshooting competition.
What’s it like for the Raiders representing the school and the trap program?
Trap teammates arrive at a designated location around 7 a.m. to board a school vehicle driven by the coach. A parent transports the equipment before they arrive at an Isaac Walton or Sportsman’s Club, usually within an hour and 20-minutes of Anamosa where there are multiple diverse and inclusive scholastic high school teams, coaches, parents and organizers preparing for the day.
Teams also practice good safety habits. Equipment is unloaded and teammates wear safety glasses and earplugs (or a headset/muff) and have a shooting bag for full and empty shells and then teams are assigned to their individual shooting areas. The shooting area is much like a shrunken baseball field. The Anamosa trap team coach sometimes sits in a raised seat, much like a lifeguard chair, to keep score.
Up to five-shooters, known as a squad, can shoot at one time. To begin each shooter positions themselves by the coach as a cement lane that leads to the infield, known as the post (in line with the pitching mound). The post is 16-yards from the trap house (home plate). Downrange is beyond the post and that is where the clay pigeons are thrown from the trap house and shot. Multiple teams shoot downrange at one time from their designated shooting areas.
The squad leader tells the shooters when to initially walk to the post at the end of their individual lane to begin to shoot. At most trap fields, there is a voice activated speaker at each post for the shooter to call ‘Pull’ for the release of the clay pigeon (aka bird or target) from the trap house. Trap is shot ‘one in the gun’ meaning the gun can only be loaded with one shell at a time. Each individual shoots a total of 25 clay pigeons during a round and five at a time at each post.
After the squad has completed five shots each the coach calls ‘change.’ Following safety rules each shooter switches positions to the next post. The coach also calls out the individual scores. When the squad has completed the round they also take a short break with equipment holstered, unloaded in a designated holder by the coach. After the break the second-round is completed the same way by the squad.
High school trapshooting is much like golf. There are individual and team results. Anamosa currently participates in singles shooting consisting of 200 targets (4 scores of 50 targets) with scores from at least two different facilities. Athletes or teams may shoot as many targets as they wish, with the highest four scores from at least two different facilities being selected to determine each athlete’s ‘League score.’
There are other shoots called doubles trap and handicap trap. Anamosa is considering participating in those types of shoots next year.
The Raiders were at the Sportsman’s Club in DeWitt Saturday, May 7, where Carson Bright led the way converting on 23-of-25 shots in both the first and second rounds while Gage Engelbart added 21-of-25 on both rounds as well. Cam Burgess (20-of-25, 19-of-25), Cole Poling (18-of-25, 20-of-25), Jacob Lincoln (16-of-25, 15-of-25), Keaton Haverly (15-of-25, 11-of-25) and Phoenix Baker-Gioimo (11-of-25, 9-of-25) also competed.
Anamosa was back in action Saturday, May 14, at the Isaac Walton League in Peosta where Coy Braden was sizzling going 23-of-25 and 22-of-25 to lead the team. Engelbart (20-of-25), Lincoln (18-of-25), Poling (18-of-f5), Haverly (17-of-25), Ethan Zoller (17-of-25), Burgess (17-of-25) and Baker-Gioimo (9-of-25) also posted some top scores.