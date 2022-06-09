Members of the Anamosa Trapshooting team had a chance to compete in Cedar Falls, Saturday, May 28, where the team will return Tuesday, June 7, through Sunday, June 12, to compete at the 2022 Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds for the Scholastic Clay Target Program Trap Championships.
Per the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program Facebook page, youth shooting sports are one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and Iowa leads the nation in participation with over 4,200 athletes from fourth grade through college.
On Saturday the Raiders posted some impressive scores led by Carson Bright’s sizzling 24-of-25 effort followed by a 23-of-25 performance at the Cedar Falls Gun Club.
Also competing in Cedar Falls for the Anamosa team were: Keaton Haverly (16-of-25, 23-of-25), Cam Burgess (20-of-25, 17-of-25), Jacob Lincoln (15-of-25, 18-of-25), Ethan Zoller (17-of-25, 12-of-25), Cole Poling (17-of-25, 12-of-25), Coy Braden (13-of-25, 12-of-25) and Phoenix Baker-Gioimo (9-of-25, 5-of-25).
The Anamosa team was in Potosi, Wisconsin Saturday, May 21, with Haverly leading the Raiders coming through with scores of 23-of-25 and 22-of-25.
Also competing at the Southwest Wisconsin Sportsman’s Club for the Raiders were: Poling (22-of-25, 21-of-25), Bright (21-of-25, 21-of-25), Braden (20-of-25, 21-of-25), Gage Engelbart (20-of-25, 15-of-25), Zoller (17-of-25, 16-of-25), Baker-Gioimo (11-of-25, 15-of-25) and Lincoln (10-of-25, 13-of-25).
