ANAMOSA
It may not be common knowledge to some of those in and around the Jones County-area, but Anamosa High School has had a trap shooting team for going on more than a decade now, and the Raiders have done an outstanding job representing the school at events all around eastern Iowa over the years.
They have again this spring as well.
Like regular ball sports and track and field, trapshooting has competitions known as shoots and there are state and national competitions as well. Some students even go on to participate at the college level as well.
Anamosa’s 2022 trapshooting team is guided by coaches Sean Braden, Rick Carpenter and Kirk Thorson as well as volunteers Robert Holland and David Osterkamp. Players include third-year shooters Gage Engelbart and Phoenix Baker-Gioimo as well as first-year teammates Carson Bright, Camden Burgess, Keaton Haverly, Jacob Lincoln, Cole Poling, Coy Braden and Ethan Zoller. Many team members are dual-sport athletes out for other spring sports as well as trap and are avid hunters who have all passed hunter’s safety training.
The Raiders will participate in competitions this spring with other high school teams in Peosta, DeWitt, Potosi, Wis. and Cedar Falls.
The Anamosa trapshooting team has been practicing 2-3 times per week starting back in April and competitions run from mid-April through May. The state tournament is in mid-June.
If the Raiders qualify for Nationals, that date will be set later this summer.
Safety (SSSF, SCTP and Iowa DNR rules for shooting sports) is taught and required to participate on the team. Students are also required to provide their own equipment for practices, including shells and register with the SSSF and ATF while paying their competition fees.
Anamosa played in Peosta Saturday, April 23, with Bright pacing the team shooting down 22-of-25 targets while Braden added a 20-of-25 performance. Other top scores from the Peosta meet were: Lincoln (18-of-25), Baker-Gioimo (18-of-25), Zoller (16-of-25) and Poling (14-of-25).
The Raiders also competed in DeWitt at the Clinton County Sportsman’s Club Saturday, April 30, with Bright once again pacing the team coming through with a score of 21-of-25 while Braden was 20-of-25 in the event.
Other top scores for the Anamosa trap team from DeWitt were: Engelbart (19-of-25), Lincoln (17-of-25), Zoller (15-of-25) and Baker-Gioimo (13-of-25).
Coach Braden’s goal is that every student-athlete will improve year after year. Anyone from eighth grade to high school age who is interested in participating on the Anamosa trap team starting in the spring of 2023 reach out to Braden at seancbraden@gmail.com.