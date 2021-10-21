ANAMOSA
Through two matches and five sets played earlier this season, the Anamosa volleyball team had little trouble in disposing of River Valley Conference rival Northeast posting a pair of big victories.
The third time the two programs met however, in a class 3A regional quarter-final contest in Anamosa Monday, Oct. 18, would not be a charm for the Raiders.
In fact, it felt more like a nightmare for the team and their fans as the Rebels shockingly ended Anamosa’s season as the hosts came out on the short of a tight 24-26, 25-23, 18-25, 18-25 score.
“Being it was a regional playoff match, and being it was on out own home court I was hoping the girls would come out with the kind of energy necessary to get the win,” said Raider volleyball coach Caitlin McVay. “I think some of our girls had that right mentality, but I think others thought we could just show up and beat Northeast.
“We found out pretty quick that was not going to be the case this time, the third time we had played them this season.”
Anamosa jumped to an early 3-1 lead in the opening set and Raider fans were hoping this match would be similar to the other two against the Rebels, both also played in Anamosa, one at the Raiders’ own tournament and the other in the River Valley Conference match.
“The first set went back-and-forth with neither team able to take much of a lead,” McVay said. “We just weren’t able to make the plays down the stretch like we normally did against Northeast in the past, and once they got a little momentum and confidence, they took off with it.”
Anamosa trailed 16-11 at one point in the first set before a kill from Ava Claussen-Tubbs, an error from the Rebels and a service ace from Kyra Christensen pulled the hosts to within two points at 16-14.
Northeast rallied to take another lead, at 20-17 forcing McVay to call a timeout.
Anamosa responded going on a clutch 5-1 run to take a 22-21 lead, their first since early in the set when it was 8-7.
“We had a big serving error there late and then Northeast had some big hits to close the first set out,” McVay said. “Right when it appeared we were going to come back and win. That first set was huge, and even though we were down, our girls did not quit.”
The Raiders were in must-win mode in the second set, and got the job done in another tight thriller.
After Northeast jumped to a 7-5 lead early in the set, the Raiders went on a run of their own as Anna Rowley, Joslin Banowetz, Claussen-Tubbs, Cecilia Venenga and Dietiker all came up with clutch kills.
“We led more in the second set that we did any of the other three, and in a close battle we were able to come out on top,” McVay said. “C.C. had the big point at the end to win it.”
With Anamosa holding a 24-21 lead, Northeast made a run to cut it to 24-23 before Venenga dropped a perfectly placed tip shot over the net for the set-winner.
Anamosa fans were hoping the momentum from the tight victory would carry over into the next two sets.
It didn’t.
The Rebels jumped to a quick 4-0 lead in the third set and never trailed in the stretch, though the Raiders did make several runs knotting the score at 7-7, 13-13 and 15-15 before the visitors closed the set going on a 10-3 run to pull away.
The fourth set again saw the hosts struggle to score consistently as Northeast led 7-3 early before a 6-0 spurt by the hosts would give the Raiders a 9-7 lead.
It didn’t last long.
Northeast jumped back on top 10-9 and began to gradually extend their advantage the rest of the way, ending with the seven-point final margin.
“Northeast has had a tough season and came in here with nothing to lose,” McVay said. “The pressure was all on us, and we just weren’t able to put it all together at the right times.
“Tough way to end a season. We were really hoping to get a shot at Davenport Assumption on Wednesday (Oct. 20). I really feel for the seniors, too. They’re a very special group for me, being they were freshman when I started here. We’ve been through this journey together from the beginning, and I was hoping we could keep this thing going at least a little longer for them.”
Anamosa closed the 2021 campaign with a 13-19 overall record.