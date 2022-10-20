VINTON
It’s amazing how sometimes things can come full circle.
The Anamosa volleyball team opened their 2022 campaign way back in late August taking part in a four-team round-robin tournament at Vinton-Shellsburg, and if I say so myself, handled themselves quite nicely against a talented field of teams that obviously included the now 15th-ranked Vikings.
So, when the Raiders made a return trip to Vinton Monday, Oct. 17, for a class 3A regional quarterfinal contest, coach Caitlin McVay wanted nothing more than to show just how much improved her team had become.
In the end however, Anamosa’s season would come to a close on the exact same floor it began almost two months earlier, dropping a hard-fought 21-25, 19-25, 18-25 decision that was competitive and extremely entertaining throughout.
“Vinton-Shellsburg is just such a scrappy team and does not seem to let anything drop on their side of the net,” said McVay, as her team closed the season with a 15-21 overall record.
“We had to fight for everything we got, and we were able to do a lot of that in this match all night long.”
Anamosa scored the first point of the match when Lola Holub delivered a kill to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, but the opening set went back and forth until the hosts went on a run scoring eight of the next 11 points to take an 8-4 lead.
It would be their biggest lead of the opening set, as the Raiders quickly rallied as kills from Reise Neuhaus and Kaylee Fairbanks immediately shifted momentum to Anamosa’s side of the floor and after another kill from Fairbanks and another from Holub, the Raiders had a 10-9 lead forcing Vinton-Shellsburg coach Devin Kearns to call a timeout.
It didn’t work, at least not immediately anyway as Neuhaus hammered down a kill right after the break and Holub came through with another extending the Raider lead to 12-10.
Unfortunately, the advantage would be one of their biggest of the night, as the hosts rallied going on a 5-0 run to take a 15-12 lead before the rest of the opening set would be nip and tuck with both teams rallying back-and-forth.
“It seemed like every time we would be able to score a few points against Vinton-Shellsburg, they would always answer back,” McVay said. “That was pretty much the theme all night long. The girls played great and our serving was really on-point, which was a facet of the game we had really struggled with recently, but our hard work in practice really paid off.”
The Vikings extended their lead to 18-14 in the opening set before Anamosa fought back going on a 4-0 run to knot the score keyed by kills from Neuhaus and Holub, who also added a service ace in the stretch.
The roller coaster continued however, as the Vikings scored the next four points to lead 22-18 and were able to finish off the set with an emphatic kill.
“Vinton just didn’t make very many mistakes,” said Raider sophomore Ava Gibbs, who patrolled the back row the Anamosa team.
“And they kept the ball off the floor on their end. I thought we did a pretty good job of that on our side, too. Our serve receive was good and our hitters did the best they could to find the very few holes that Vinton had in their defense.”
The second set started out much like the first, with a lot of back-and-forth volleyball before the Vikings used an 11-4 run to extend to a 14-7 advantage, forcing McVay to call a timeout.
It worked, as Anamosa once again played their way back into the all-important set going on an 8-3 rally to pull within two points at 17-15.
“We had played Vinton-Shellsburg earlier this season so we knew who they were and what they were going to do,” said Anamosa senior Jaci Loughran. “I thought coach made some good in-game adjustments tonight and we were able to stay right with them most of the time. The only problem was, every time we got close, they seemed to have an answer.”
Again, the Vikings closed the set strong as after a Neuhaus kill pulled the Raiders to within two points at 21-19, the hosts sealed the set-two win with a 4-0 run.
“I was so proud of the girls for the way they just kept clawing back,” McVay said. “They had to deal with some adversity too. We had quite a few calls not go our way, but the girls didn’t allow that into their heads and continued to play competitive volleyball.”
The third set actually saw the Raiders get off to their best start, jumping to a 3-0 lead thanks to kills from Savanna Venenga and Holub, as well as a service ace from Sophie Sander.
It would be their lone lead of the set however, as the Vikings scored seven straight points that extended to a 12-3 run before McVay called timeout with her team trailing 12-6.
They would get no closer.
Trailing by as many as 12 points late in the match, the Anamosa girls showed some serious resolve closing to within six points again going on a 9-3 spurt before a Raider hitting error ended the match.
“The end of a season is always very sad,” McVay said. “Some of these girls I started coaching when they were in seventh grade, but I guess the fun has to come to an end at some point. I just wish it wasn’t here in the first post-season match.”
Gibbs also felt the enormity of the moment.
“Being this was the senior’s last match makes this loss very tough to take,” she said. “We wanted to keep this season going for them. They’ve meant so much to this team.”
For Loughran it marks an end of an era.
“Volleyball has been my whole life since the fifth grade,” said Loughran, who with fellow senior Aphton Farrington played their last match for the Raider program.
“There’s going to be an empty feeling now that I’m done playing, but the last eight years, and especially the last four years playing high school volleyball have been such a great experience, times I’ll never forget. I’m going to miss all the girls. They’ve been like family to me.”