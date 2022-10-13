It’s been a roller-coaster kind of campaign for the Anamosa volleyball team so far this fall, and the Raiders are hoping for another wild ride through the post-season after the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their class 3A regional playoff pairings recently.
Anamosa, who finished the regular season with a 15-19 overall mark, will begin their post-season journey in region 6 with a tough test at 15th-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg Monday, Oct. 17, in a quarter-final contest with first serve set for 7 p.m. in Vinton.
The Vikings, who have had a resurgent 2022 season, are 26-11 and are the No. 2 seed in the region behind top-seeded and third-ranked Mount Vernon (28-5 record). The Mustangs host Iowa Falls-Alden (10-19) in a quarter-final contest in the top half of the bracket. West Marshall (17-14) hosts Benton Community (17-22) in the other quarter-final contest in the top half while the winner of the Raider-Viking contest awaits the winner of the other bottom half of the bracket contest as Roland-Story (16-11) hosts South Tama (12-20).
Vinton-Shellsburg High School will be the host to one of the two semi-final contests set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. while Mount Vernon hosts the other.
The class 3A region 6 championship match is slated for a site yet to be determined Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.