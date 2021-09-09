ANAMOSA
Coming into their own Raider Invitational Saturday, Sept. 4, on a rare five-match losing streak, something the program hasn’t experienced in four years, Anamosa volleyball coach Caitlin McVay was hoping some good ole home cooking would be exactly what her team needed to get back to their good ole winning ways.
As it turned out, the Raiders played some of their best volleyball of the young 2021 campaign hosting Bellevue, Galena (Ill.), Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Washington and Northeast at the round-robin event.
“We went 4-1 on the day losing only to unbeaten Galena, who didn’t drop a single set the entire day,” said McVay, as her team opened the tournament with an impressive 21-11, 21-16 victory over Northeast.
“We played very clean, smart against Northeast, Bellevue and Washington. Galena played really well and our serve receive suffered so we couldn’t be a consistent offensive threat.”
Anamosa (5-7, 0-1) came out and played well immediately against the Rebels as Raider setter Kyra Christensen dished out assists to five different hitters, led by freshman Reise Neuhaus who hammered down a team-best five kills while Joslin Banowetz added four more. Kala Dietiker chipped in with three kills while Ava Claussen-Tubbs drilled two and Cecilia Venenga one for the hosts.
Christensen came through with 10 assists pacing the balanced Raider offense while Maddie Nemmers and Banowetz led the defense finding their way to four digs each. Christensen added three more while Banowetz came through with Anamosa’s lone blocked shot in the tournament-opening triumph.
The Raiders started their first winning streak on the season when they rallied for a 21-15, 14-21, 15-5 victory over Northeast in the second match of the day.
Venenga, Neuhaus and Banowetz were a hitting trio no Comet defender could stop as the three slammed down a combined 21 kills for the Anamosa team, led by eight from Venenga, seven from Neuhaus and six from Banowetz.
Christensen was the pulse dishing out 15 assists while Megan Zasadny came through with four more.
Nemmers and Christensen also worked the Raider back row well coming up with five digs each as the team tallied 21 of them in the match.
Anamosa serving also played a key role in the victory as the team connected at a 90-percent clip from the line with eight aces, five coming from Dietiker who was 18-of-19 serving while Venenga added two more aces.
The third match of the day saw the Raiders’ lone loss, a two-set sweep at the hands of Galena, the eventual tournament champions, but the hosts rallied quickly coming through with a straight-set victory over Washington setting up one of the most thrilling matches of the year to date in the tournament finale.
“Cedar Rapids Jefferson tested us and we answered the call with all cylinders firing,” McVay said. “It was the most electric atmosphere. We came back from an eight-point deficit and won the third set 15-13.”
The Raiders closed their tournament in style with the three-set, 15-21, 21-8, 15-13 victory, over the J-Hawks that sent Anamosa fans home extremely happy.
Banowetz had a huge game hammering down eight of the team’s 16 total kills at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson defense while Neuhaus added four more. Christensen set 13 assists while Jaci Loughran found her way to seven digs to lead the Raider defense. Banowetz and Christensen added five more for the hosts
Anamosa opened their 2021 River Valley Conference campaign Thursday, Sept. 2, at North Cedar where the Raiders were handed a tough four-set finale.
The night got off to a positive start we with the Raiders rallying for a clutch 25-23 win in the first game, but the Knights quickly stole momentum taking the final three sets with 25-20, 25-21 and 25-16 victories to close out the league triumph.
Banowetz was busy at the offensive net slamming down a team-high nine kills in the match while Neuhaus added eight more. Venenga chipped in with six kills as the team tallied 32 of them on the night as Christensen set 16 assists for the offense.
The Anamosa defense also played a solid match as the team tallied nine blocks, three coming from Banowetz while Venenga and Neuhaus swatted back two more each for the visitors. Nemmers worked the back row to perfection coming up with 14 digs while Dietiker and Banowetz also recorded double-digits with 10 each.