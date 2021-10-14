ANAMOSA
On paper coming into their match hosting fourth-ranked West Liberty Thursday, Oct. 7, the Anamosa volleyball team appeared to have their hands full with the talented Comets, not only one of the top volleyball programs in the River Valley Conference, but in the entire state of Iowa in class 3A.
I guess that’s why they don’t play games on paper, because even in a three-set sweep, the Raiders more than held their own against a West Liberty team that featured one of the top players in the state in senior Macy Daufeldt.
“The confidence our hitters showed the first set was what put us right on track early on,” said Raider volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, as her team was handed a 22-25, 6-25, 22-25 setback, but in the first and third sets made the Comets work for everything they got.
“Cecilia Venenga had a huge kill to zone-one that got everyone fired up early and Kyra (Christensen) and Megan (Zasadny) were doing a great job of getting the ball to the right hitters at the right time based on what was happening on the other side of the court. Everyone was on the same page and everyone contributed. Joslin Banowetz, Reise Neuhaus, Ava Claussen-Tubbs and Kala Dietiker all added kills for an Anamosa offense that seemed to have West Liberty back on their heels in the opening set.
“Jaci Loughran and Maddie Nemmers both had huge digs that stole kills from West Liberty and that really got them out of sync,” McVay said. “Our blockers were getting really good touches and forced West Liberty to hit around them, and that also slowed their momentum. We definitely caught them off guard. They were frazzled. They had a few missed serves that really elevated energy on our side of the court and our awesome student section was next level with their energy, which made it that much more fun.”
A match that was tight from start-to-finish in the opening set went West Liberty’s way when the Raiders (12-16, 2-6), who had played so well for so long, made a couple of mistakes.
“We had two hitting errors in the first set that made the momentum swing back over to the Comets at the wrong time,” McVay said. “That forced us to fall just short, but man, that first set was fun.”
McVay had hoped the strong play would continue into the second, but a hitting display from Daufeldt (who had 24 kills in the match on 32 attacks, many coming in the second set) took over for the Comets who cruised to the 19-point rout.
“I think nerves kicked in and we struggled in serve receive, and West Liberty took advantage of it,” McVay said. “It was one out of system ball after another with no energy.”
But, as quickly as Anamosa lost the momentum, they found it again in the third set.
“That was the best we have bounced back this season,” McVay said. “The defense was scrappy, our blockers were working so hard to force the Comets to work around them and our offense was aggressive.
“We were so close. This is the best time of year to be playing good teams. We still get to see tomorrow no matter the outcome, we are getting better, and we got better against West Liberty without a doubt.”