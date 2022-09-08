ANAMOSA
Opening their 2022 River Valley Conference campaign hosting Maquoketa, one of the league’s two new additions (with Beckman) signing up just this fall, the Raiders gave the Cardinals a pretty good education as to what life in the RVC is like on an almost nightly basis.
Extremely challenging an ultra-intense.
That’s what the Anamosa girls delivered Thursday, Sept 1, playing not only in front of a packed house, but in some pretty heated conditions as temperatures soared inside the gym as construction continues outside on providing air-conditioning to the facility.
“It was a great atmosphere to play in, but the heat really took it’s toll on players from both teams,” said Raider volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, as her team claimed a 25-14, 25-22, 27-25 three-set sweep.
“Thankfully the match only went three-sets, because I’m not sure how much more the girls could have taken in that heat if it had gone four or five. We play at such a high-energy level at it is, then add that heat and things were really getting intense. But the girls were able to get the job done.”
Anamosa (11-5, 1-0) closed out the very tight third set with huge kills from Carlee Webber, Reise Neuhaus and Lola Holub and when the volleyball fell to the floor on the Maquoketa side of the net for the 27th and final point of the third set, a packed Raider student section spilled onto the floor to celebrate with the Anamosa girls creating a tunnel to the locker room.
The Raiders remained at home Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting their annual round-robin Anamosa Invitational and opened against one of the top teams in the event in Galena (Ill.).
“Galena is arguably the toughest team we have played to date,” said McVay, as her team was handed a narrow 19-21, 18-21 defeat.
“They have multiple girls who can put the ball down well and are versatile. We played well, nothing to hang our heads about. We were there with them the whole time, they just scored when it mattered.”
The Raiders quickly got back to their winning ways in the very next match taking down Bellevue in a 21-14, 21-16 final.
“We played crisp and clean volleyball,” McVay said. “Everyone contributed multiple times throughout the match which made it fun to watch.”
The tough tests followed in the very next match as Anamosa was handed a 21-16, 16-21, 11-15 setback against another follow RVC rival in Northeast.
“We won the first set and played well, but to be honest we lost all our energy in the second set,” McVay said. “In the third set Northeast outplayed us in every facet.”
Once again however, the Raiders showed their resolve bouncing back to take a tight 21-18, 21-16 decision from Maquoketa Valley in a match that this time saw the hosts making all the right plays at the right times.
“This wasn’t our best match, but we were able to fight through it as a united front,” McVay said. “The girls just got the job done.”
Anamosa made it two wins in a row picking up their third of the tournament with a resounding 21-8, 21-14 rout over Washington (IA).
“We still need to work on playing our best at all times, but we were able to change things up in this match and it was nice to see kids step up in different roles,” McVay said. “We just played and that’s exactly what we needed to do. We needed to have some fun.”
The tournament closed however with yet another tough test in class 4A 13th-ranked Clear Creek-Amana, and this time it was the hosts who struggled mightily coming up on the short end of a 5-21, 11-21 final.
“Again, we are either winning or learning, but this match was tough to swallow,” McVay said. “We were supposed to give CC-A our best performance and we did not come close to doing that.
“This one stings not because we lost, but because we can’t use our performance to measure where we are right now against the other top teams. Looks like it’s back to the drawing board.”
The Raiders’ 3-2 overall record at the round-robin tournament placed them third at the event.