It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for Anamosa volleyball fans so far this far, and the Raider girls took them on another one Thursday, Sept. 29, in Cascade.
This one however, the legion of Anamosa faithful thoroughly enjoyed.
After starting the 2022 campaign winning 11 of their first 15 matches, the Raiders have hit a rough stretch over the last few weeks dropping 14 of their last 17.
But with the way the Anamosa girls played in Cascade Thursday night, it could be the beginning of another upward swing in momentum for the team, and at just the right time of the year, too.
“This match was so much fun to watch and absolutely everyone contributed,” said Raider volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, as her team made the plays they needed to make taking a thrilling 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24 triumph over the host Cougars.
“We started the match with an aggressive slide attack from Carlee Webber that set the tone for the set. We ended up with 11 kills and 17 digs in the first set and our back row defense started off the match really strong. We missed a few more serves than I would have liked, with a total of three and no aces, but we knew we needed to be more aggressive on the serve moving deeper into the match.”
Anamosa (15-18, 3-2) continued to make plays in the second set as the two teams battled through long rallies numerous times.
“There were rallies that felt like they lasted a minute-and-a-half,” McVay said. “Our kids worked so hard. The difference from the first set to the second was we sent triple the amount of free balls over that kept us from being in system as much as we would have liked. We did do a bit better with serving coming through with an ace and only one miss, but we only won 47-percent of the points when we were in serve receive and a few of the big rallies went in Cascade’s favor.
“At one point we were down 12-6, but then we called a timeout and the score was soon 12-10. It was a very back-and-forth set from there.”
The Cougars led 24-21 when Savanna Venenga came through with a clutch ace serve before the hosts were able to close the set out to even the match.
The Raiders would take control from that point on.
But it wouldn’t be easy.
“In the third set Sophie Sander’s serve was on fire,” said McVay, as the freshman was 16-of-19 from the line in the match and connected for a team-high six aces overall.
“She had four aces in the third set alone and that allowed us to be in serve more than we were in receive. Her tough serve forced Cascade to give her a different look in serve receive. They called a timeout with us leading 11-4 and used that to their advantage and scored several points in a row off the timeout to make it a closer set.”
With Anamosa leading 13-11, McVay decided to call timeout, and momentum immediately quickly shifted back into the Raiders’ favor.
“After I called that timeout, we jumped up 17-11,” she said. “The score was 20-14 after two aces in a row from Sophie forcing Cascade to use their last timeout.”
It wouldn’t work as the visitors were able to close out the third set taking the eight-point final.
Anamosa needed one more set to close out the match, and neither team seemed to give an inch with both playing some high-level volleyball.
“We missed three serves in the fourth set but also had four aces and our defense had 23 digs in the fourth set alone,” McVay said. “Offensively, we hit .111-percent and rallied another 14 kills.
“A huge kill by Aphton Farrington in a really long rally made the score 19-16 us.”
After a Cougar timeout, the Raiders followed up with a Reise Neuhaus kill to put the visitors up by two points before a huge block by Kate Sander added another point for the Anamosa team, leaving them a mere one away from the win at 24-22.
“Cascade tied the score at 24-24 but a kill by Kate after an assist by Joli Loughran made it 25-24,” McVay said. “Sophie then subbed in for her sister Kate to serve and after Cascade returned it, Carlee finished the game with a kill.”
Webber paced a sensational 47-kill Raider attack coming through with 10 of them on 25 attacks while Neuhaus added nine more on 23 attacks. Kate Sander and Farrington both came through with eight kills while Sophie Sander and Kaylee Fairbanks chipped in with three kills each.
Sophie Sander set 22 assists with Loughran adding 19 more while the Anamosa defense also did its part in the huge River Valley Conference triumph as Webber, Kate Sander, Fairbanks and Neuhaus all came through with two blocks each. Ava Gibbs (18) and Venenga (13) had the back row covered all match long combining for an impressive 31 digs while Neuhaus and Jaci Loughran added nine more each as the team came through with 79 of them overall.
The Raiders served at a very solid 93-percent clip as Joli Loughran was 16-of-16 from the line while Venenga was 19-of-20 with another ace. Jaci Loughran added a 16-of-17 serving night as the sisters (Joli ands Jaci) combined to go 32-of-33 serving. Neuhaus added another ace for the visitors.