The start was exactly what Anamosa volleyball coach Caitlin McVay wanted to see from her team playing rival Monticello in a high-intensity Panther gym Thursday, Sept. 8.
The only thing was, the hard-fought 27-25 game-one win took a lot out of the Raiders, both physically and emotionally, and the rest of the match proved to be much more of a struggle.
“Not the outcome we wanted,” said McVay, as her team succumbed to a 27-25, 22-25, 12-25, 15-25 defeat.
“We put a lot of energy into the first set even with us making a lot of errors at the net, but our defense put up a tremendous effort and in my opinion that’s what won us the first set. Ava Gibbs, Savanna Venenga and Jaci Loughran worked their tails off and it showed. The second set we played a little timid. We didn’t go out there and take control, we were waiting around to see what might happen instead of making something happen for us. The third and fourth sets we just got out-worked, and it showed. Monticello’s setter did an awesome job keeping our blockers confused, so Monti’s hitters got wide-open countless times and we weren’t able to answer with anything back.”
The loss was the first of the River Valley Conference campaign for the Anamosa team in 2022.
“It’s back to the drawing board,” McVay said. “We either learn or we win, and there was a lot to be learned against Monticello. I know the kids have the heart and fight to dig their heels in and get this figured out. The beauty of a young team is there is still room for growth, but hats off to Monticello. They did a great job.”
Anamosa (11-10, 1-1) took part at a loaded Linn-Mar Invitational Saturday, Sept. 10, opening pool play with a 19-21, 17-21 setback against Dubuque Hempstead.
“We played scrappy against Dubuque Hempstead but fell apart a bit in serve receive and weren’t able to be as offensively aggressive as we would have hoped,” McVay said. “But we played decently.”
The Raiders’ second match of pool play saw the team come up on the short end of a 15-21, 21-17, 10-15 loss against Rosemont before a 17-21, 7-21 setback against class 3A fifth-ranked Davenport Assumption closed pool play with an 0-3 record.
“Against Rosemont our serves were on fire,” McVay said. “We kept Rosemont out of system a lot off of the serve and we capitalized on that. Unfortunately, during the first and third sets we just didn’t put enough pieces together often enough to get the job done, but we did get better in this match.
“In the first set against Assumption, we came out with high energy and really had good focus and we frustrated them early. We were picking their defense apart left and right but we just have to find a way to consistently make good plays when the team on the other side of the net starts making plays too. The second set didn’t go like we had hoped, but playing against good competition, again, makes us better.”
The Raiders played their final match of the tournament in the consolation round where they were handed a 14-21, 14-21 setback against 3A 14th-ranked Solon.
“Solon’s offense is fast and we struggled moving without the ball so we were always a step behind,” McVay said. “We battled, we just didn’t have everyone on the same page.”