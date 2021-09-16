ANAMOSA
The gym was already rocking even before the start of Anamosa’s volleyball contest hosting rival Monticello Tuesday, Sept. 9.
Then when the ball was put into play, the Raiders gave their fans plenty of more reasons to get even louder.
Before the match Anamosa honored Anna Rowley, Kala Dietiker, Ava Claussen-Tubbs, Maddie Nemmers, Kyra Christensen, Sidney Toycen, Cecilia Venenga and manager Nicole Power in an emotional Senior Night ceremony in front of a huge crowd packed into the Raiders’ gym, then used the momentum from the powerful moment sparking a huge first-set performance against a very good Panther team.
“The start of the match we communicated every ball and we played with intention and confidence,” said Anamosa volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, as her team stunned the Monticello team, and their legion of fans racing to a 25-15 set-one win, though the Panthers were able to rally to claim the final three sets (25-14, 25-23 and 25-18) and the River Valley Conference match.
“The first set everyone was contributing and being aggressive. Kyra Christensen and Cecilia Venenga really got the team going with some good offensive connections and everyone else followed suit. The atmosphere was definitely a contributor to our electric start. Sometimes games with amped atmospheres can get intense in the wrong way, but the first set our girls were having a blast and enjoying every minute of it.”
Anamosa (5-8, 0-2) was getting scoring from everywhere as Venenga, Claussen-Tubbs, Dietiker, Joslin Banowetz and Reise Neuhaus made for a lethal combination that Monticello defenders struggled to slow down.
Once the first set ended and the game settled in, the Panthers were able to recover winning the second set before the two teams battled to the wire in the all-important third.
“That atmosphere comes with both positives and negatives,” McVay said. “It has been somewhat a battle so far this season to play to our intensity. We have seen it in practice and have seen moments of it in games, but that first set we played at our intensity from point zero to point 25. But that was the first time we had done that this season. We had to earn almost every point that first set and honestly, I knew it would be hard to go out and play that intense for another 25 points. It was fun, but it was unfamiliar and I can’t wait to see us put forth more of that energy together more often and more consistently.”
Monticello’s Jayden Kuper, Keziah McQuillen, Emma Hynick and Bronwyn Hodge began to find their rhythm offensively in the second set before the Raiders and Panthers battled in a nail-biting third-set that ended with the visitors coming out on top.
“The third set we had a settling-in moment,” McVay said. “We knew we could have control if we wanted to have control and we started swinging a bit more and played our game. We just fell short. It stung to drop the third set, obviously that isn’t the goal, but it is a learning opportunity and I hope that it helps us later in the season.”
Venenga led the Raider offense hammering down 10 kills against the Panthers offensively while adding a team-high three blocks defensively to go with a perfect 17-of-17 serving night that included three aces.
Claussen-Tubbs was also busy at the offensive net adding eight kills while Banowetz chipped in with seven more. Dietiker and Neuhaus came through with six kills each for an Anamosa offense that ripped 33 of them in the match.
Christensen was the pulse of the offense setting 21 assists while Megan Zasadny added eight more.
Nemmers keyed the Raider defense coming up with 13 digs in the back row while the hosts served at an 89-percent clip with Claussen-Tubbs adding five more aces going 18-of-21 at the line.
“The girls did a great job of staying focused all night long,” McVay said. “The seniors played well on their night of recognition, which can be tough to do.
“We got better tonight though, and gained a lot of trust in each other. We know Monticello is a very solid team this year and we played with them. Mind over matter. We will get to where we need to be to be successful.”