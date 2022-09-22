jex-09222022-spt-ana-vb-webber-11a.jpg

Anamosa sophomore Carlee Webber (1) hangs in the air as she blocks a Calamus-Wheatland tip shot as the Raiders opened the Lisbon tournament with a 19-21, 21-13, 15-9 victory over the Warriors Saturday, Sept. 17.

 Trent Bowman • Staff Photo

ANAMOSA

Looking to rebound after a pair of losses just two days earlier, the Anamosa volleyball did exactly that hosting Camanche in a River Valley Conference match Thursday, Sept. 15, in front of another energetic home crowd.

Recommended for you