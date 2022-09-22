ANAMOSA
Looking to rebound after a pair of losses just two days earlier, the Anamosa volleyball did exactly that hosting Camanche in a River Valley Conference match Thursday, Sept. 15, in front of another energetic home crowd.
“This was probably my favorite match of the season so far,” said Raider volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, as her team rolled to an impressive 25-13, 25-13, 25-8 rout over the visiting Storm.
“Everyone played hard and the fun they were all having was undeniable. We served really well, played aggressive offense and scrappy defense. It was a great match for homecoming week.”
Just two days earlier Anamosa was in West Liberty where the Raiders (14-16, 2-1) played two of the most talented teams in the state in class 3A and 4A, and while coming out on the short end of matches against the host and class 3A sixth-ranked Comets and class 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, McVay was happy with what her team was able to deliver Tuesday, Sept. 13.
“While the score doesn’t reflect our efforts in practice and how we wanted to play, the girls continued to play hard against tough competition,” said McVay, as her team dropped a 10-25, 16-25 final against West Liberty before being handed a hard-fought 19-25, 23-25 loss against the powerful Saints.
“Against Xavier we played hard and didn’t give up. The second set we played really well and did a good job of keeping up with the very fast pace the Saints like to play.”
Anamosa’s busy week of matches continued two days later in Lisbon, where the Raiders took part at the Lions’ annual tournament and opened with a 19-21, 21-13, 15-9 victory over Calamus-Wheatland Saturday, Sept. 17.
“The first match of the day was a good start,” McVay said. “We didn’t play our best but got the job done.”
The Raiders battled into another three-setter in their second match of the tournament against a talented and class 2A fourth-ranked West Burlington team, only this time coming out on the short end of a 21-16, 9-21, 6-15 final.
“The first set was fun,” McVay said. “We worked hard and played really good volleyball. Arguably the best set of the tournament for us. The second set West Burlington made good adjustments to what we did offensively in the first set and threw us off.
“The third set we made a few costly errors that gave West Burlington the momentum.”
Anamosa rallied from their first defeat of the tournament to come back and top Iowa Valley taking a 21-9, 21-15 decision.
“Another solid game of volleyball that allowed us to get into a rhythm,” McVay said. “But in our next match against Wapsie Valley, we didn’t play very aggressively. They play fast and are super aggressive and we just weren’t able to keep up.”
The Raiders, against the talented and class 2A eighth-ranked Warriors, were handed a tough 12-21, 16-21 loss.
“We didn’t make many errors against Wapsie Valley,” McVay said. “But we didn’t produce as many of our own points as we would have liked to be more competitive.”
Anamosa succumbed to a 13-25, 23-25 setback against West Branch before closing the tournament with a three-set heartbreaker against Mediapolis, coming up short at the end of a 22-25, 25-21, 11-15 final.
“The first set against West Branch we just didn’t come out ready to play,” McVay said. “But I thought we had them in the second set. A couple of key plays early could have swung things in our favor would have forced a third set.
“While we didn’t end up winning against Mediapolis in our final match of the day, we did finish playing together as a team. It was a long day with lots of ups and downs and to see the girls come back together at the end was a positive way to end the tournament.”