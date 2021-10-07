Anamosa junior Joslin Banowetz, middle, hammers a kill right between Cascade’s McKenna Gehl (5) and Corinne Rea (12) during the Raiders’ 19-25, 25-18, 14-25, 19-25 loss hosting the Cougars in a River Valley Conference match Thursday, Sept. 30.
Members of the Anamosa volleyball team, left to right, Joslin Banowetz, Kala Dietiker, Ava Claussen-Tubbs, Megan Zasadny and Jaci Loughran celebrate a big point during the Raiders second set victory over visiting Cascade Thursday, Sept. 30.
Anamosa senior Maddie Nemmers, right, receives a Cascade serve while teammate Joslin Banowetz (10) looks on during second set action from the Raiders’ River Valley Conference match against the visiting Cougars Thursday, Sept. 30.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa senior Kyra Christensen sets the volleyball and puts the Raider offense in motion hosting Cascade Thursday, Sept. 30.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa senior Cecilia Venenga, Maddie Nemmers (7) and the Raider student section celebrate a point during a second-set victory over visiting Cascade Thursday, Sept. 30.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa junior Megan Zasadny set the volleyball and records one of her 11 assists Thursday, Sept. 30, as the Raiders hosted River Valley Conference rival Cascade.
Looking to keep the winning River Valley Conference ways going hosting a talented Cascade team Thursday, Sept. 30, the Anamosa volleyball team knew they would have to be on their game to knock off the Cougars, one of the top teams in the league.
“Going into the match I knew the girls had a good grasp of the game plan for the night,” said Raider volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, as her team did make Cascade work before dropping a 19-25, 25-18, 14-25, 19-25 final.
“They knew what could work, it was just getting us into position to be successful that held us back.”
Anamosa (12-15, 2-5) began to find their rhythm towards the end of the opening set, then kept that momentum going into set number two as Reise Neuhaus, Joslin Banowetz, Cecilia Venenga and Kala Dietiker rained down kills over the Cougar defense that allowed the hosts to even the match at a set apiece.
It didn’t stay that way very long however.
“We struggled passing, especially in serve receive,” McVay said. “In the second set when we were passing three and four serve receive passes, we were super-successful, followed the game plan and our offense turned up a notch because of it. We just have to find a way to string most of the other aspects of the game together. It’s hard to achieve your goals when you are only delivering in one or two aspects. We have to piece it all together.”
Neuhaus and Banowetz led the offense hammering down some impressive kills with massive force slamming the ball onto the floor on Cascade’s side of the net as both tallied eight kills in the match. Venenga, who was also extremely impressive on the night, tallied seven more kills for a Raider offense that managed 31 of them. Dietiker chipped in with four kills while Carlee Webber added two more for the hosts.
Kyra Christensen dished out a team-high 16 assists with Megan Zasadny adding 11 more while the Anamosa defense also showed some flashes coming through with 10 blocks in the match, led by four from Banowetz and two each from Dietiker, Venenga and Neuhaus.
Banowetz was busy in the back row as well coming up with a team-best 20 digs while Maddie Nemmers added 13 more for the hosts, who found their way to 67 of them in the match.
Though the Raiders were held without a service ace in the match, the team did send the volleyball over the net connecting at a solid 95-percent clip with Neuhaus going 15-of-15 while Venenga (13-of-13) and Christensen (10-of-10) were also among team leaders.