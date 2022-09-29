GOOSE LAKE
The second of two long road trips saw the Anamosa volleyball team in Goose Lake Thursday, Sept. 22, looking to get back into their winning ways in River Valley Conference action against host Northeast.
And for a while it appeared the Raiders might do exactly that playing some solid volleyball against a quality Rebel team.
But when one of the basic volleyball fundamentals began to cause the visitors some trouble, it had a ripple effect throughout the roster in what ended as a tough four-set defeat.
“It all comes down to serving, and we missed some key ones in spots that we couldn’t afford to and Northeast capitalized on that,” said Anamosa volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, as her team came up on the short end of an extremely tight and hard fought 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 23-25 final.
“We lost by nine total points in a four-set match and we missed 17 serves. However, offensively I have to tip my hat to our setters Jodi Loughran and Sophie Sander and all of our hitters. They made great decisions, stayed aggressive when they should and made adjustments after errors occurred.”
Loughran set 20 assists in the match while Sander added 15 more as the team totaled 41 of them overall with Reise Neuhaus pacing an aggressive Anamosa (14-18, 2-2) offensive attack hammering down 14 kills while teammate Kaylee Fairbanks added nine more. Kate Sander and Carlee Webber chipped in with seven kills each as the Raiders attacked the Northeast defense from all over the net as the team slammed down 46 of them in the match. Aphton Farrington came through with four more kills with Lola Holub adding to the list of seven different Anamosa girls delivering kills by hitting three more. Loughran had two kills as well.
“Our defense kept us in long rallies too, and got touches on balls all night long,” McVay said. “It was a fun match to be a part of. The loss stings, but in a good way. We were right there and we worked hard. Northeast just had the upper hand that night, but we played well.
“We just have to keep our composure in tight situations and serves have to go over the net. I am proud of how hard the girls played though. It was nice to finish the week with the girls working hard and seeing them have fun together.”
Webber paced that high quality Anamosa defense coming up with four blocked shots while Farrington came through with three more. Holub, Fairbanks and Neuhaus also added to the strong defense making one block each as the team totaled 10 of them in the match.
Serving however, proved to be the Raider downfall connecting at just an 82-percent clip though Sophie Sander was able to drill an impressive five service aces in the match going 18-of-21 at the line while Jaci Loughran came through with two more aces going 17-of-20 at the line. Jaci’s sister Joli was a team-best 18-of-19 serving and had another ace as did Savanna Venenga, adding to the nine-ace total in the match.
Anamosa opened their week with another lengthy trip Tuesday, Sept. 20, this one to Bellevue to play one of the surprise teams in the River Valley Conference this fall in the host Comets.
The match was originally scheduled to be played in Anamosa, but due to the extreme heat soaring into the mid-90s during that day, and no air conditioning in the gym due to continued construction, officials decided it was safer to move to match to Bellevue.
“You always hate to lose a home game, but with the extreme temperatures, I think we made the right decision for our athletes,” said McVay, as her team was handed a tough 13-25, 17-25, 20-25 loss in Bellevue.
“It just wasn’t our night. Most of our losses this season have been respectable with us coming at least within reach of a win. This wasn’t one of them. We just didn’t play well, and sometimes that happens.
“We have said all season, it’s how we respond that is more important than the errors we make now. We responded well on Thursday at Northeast High School.”
Neuhaus was the leader of the Anamosa offensive attack in Bellevue coming through with a team-best 10 kills while Webber added six more on 19 attacks. Kate Sander came through with four kills while Jaci Loughran and Holub chipped in with two more each.
Joli Loughran (10 assists) and Sophie Sander (9) split the setting duties combining for 19 assists while the Raiders also stood tall on the defensive front as well with Kate Sander and Fairbanks swatting back three Comet shots each for an Anamosa attack that finished with nine blocks in the match. Webber added two more.
Anamosa struggled in the serving game against Bellevue connecting at an 89-percent clip going the three sets without an ace though Joli Loughran was a perfect 15-of-15 at the line.