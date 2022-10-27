ANAMOSA
She arrived in Anamosa at a time when the Raider volleyball program was just starting to show signs of life again after a long and struggling stretch in the WaMaC Conference.
Anamosa was joining a new league in the fall of 2018, the River Valley Conference (RVC), and their new coach in the new league certainly made a big first impression.
As it turned out, Caitlin McVay was exactly what the Anamosa volleyball program needed, and while she guided the Raiders to a league championship that very first season on the job, she continued to win during the next four years as well producing the longest stretch of sustained success that the Anamosa program had witnessed in well over two decades.
But McVay announced last week she was leaving the program she helped build into a competitive force in the RVC.
“I have made the tough decision not to come back next year as the volleyball coach for Anamosa,” she said in a statement. “With a newborn and getting married, I need to take a step back for my family.”
McVay was outstanding during her five years as coach, posting an 85-75 overall record, three of which ended with winning marks in 2018 (22-15), 2019 (16-13) and 2020 (19-7).
“Caitlin has been influential in Anamosa becoming one of the better programs not only in the River Valley Conference, but on this side of the state,” said Anamosa Athletic Director Bret Jones, who hired McVay back in 2018.
“I can’t hold it against her for making this decision right now. She’s got a family and is getting married; she’s got some pretty big life moments coming up and she needs to focus her attention where it belongs. But that being said, she is really going to be missed.”
McVay opened her career leading the Raiders to a 22-win campaign in the fall of 2018, the most wins the program had seen since the mid-1990s, and she continued to reel off double-digit triumphs over the next four years ending this fall with a 15-21 mark that included a 3-4 record in the RVC North division.
“We’re going to start the process of finding a new volleyball coach immediately,” Jones said. “Thanks to what Caitlin has done the last five years, the cupboard isn’t exactly bare here at Anamosa. This program is in great shape and should be a sought after position by a lot of top candidates.”
