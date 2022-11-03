ANAMOSA
Coming into the 2022 campaign, Anamosa volleyball coach Caitlin McVay was gushing over the young talent her team possessed mixed with her experienced upperclassmen and hoped the combination could lead to another successful season.
Taking a look at the All-River Valley Conference list, McVay proved to be exactly right as those Anamosa youngsters were able to put together quite a season.
Sophomores Reise Neuhaus and Carlee Webber as well as freshman Sophie Sander were all rewarded for outstanding campaigns being named to All-RVC teams and helping guide the Raiders to a 15-21 overall record and 3-5 mark in North division play.
Neuhaus, a first-team All-RVC North division pick by league coaches, followed up a sensational freshman season a year ago with an even better one as a sophomore this fall leading Anamosa and was third in the North division with 214 kills on 640 attacks while her 26 blocks were also among the team leaders.
Webber, a second-team All-RVC pick, saw a much more expanded role this past season and rewarded McVay’s faith with a big year finishing second on the team with 187 kills while her 72 blocked shots was easily a team-best number and third in the division overall.
Sander broke into the starting line-up immediately as the team’s setter and was outstanding leading the Raiders with 320 assists, which was also fifth-best in the division. Sander was also one of the top servers in the league as her 53 aces were second-best while her 290 successful serves and 333 serve attempts were both fifth in the league.
Joining Neuhaus on the All-RVC North division first-team were: libero- Alexie Hogan, so. (Beckman); setter- Mia Jaeger, sr. (Monticello); Jayden Kuper, so. (Monticello), Jenna Lansing, sr. (Beckman), Kalesia DeShaw, sr. (Bellevue), Ka’Lynn DeShaw, sr. (Bellevue), Alyssa Fowler, sr. (Northeast) and Corrine Rea, sr. (Cascade).
Earning second-team All-RVC North division honors with Webber were: libero- Morgan Meyer, sr. (Bellevue); setter- Shea Steffen, sr. (Beckman); Keziah McQuillen, jr. (Monticello), Lanie Luensman, sr. (Monticello), Terrin Black, sr. (Bellevue), Clare Mulholland, so. (Northeast), Kate Green, so. (Cascade) and Shelby Pirc, sr. (Beckman).
Earning honorable mention status with Sander were: Mikaela Burken, sr. (Maquoketa), Grace Sanderson, sr. (Camanche), Brianna Koppes, sr. (Cascade), Elly Cain, sr. (Northeast), Lauren Keil, sr. (Bellevue), Jaelyn Aitchison, sr. (Monticello) and Reese Osterhaus, jr. (Beckman).
Monticello’s Stacie Breitbach was named North division Coach of the Year after guiding the Panthers to a second-place finish with a 7-1 divisional record trailing only North champion Beckman’s 8-0 mark in the Blazers’ first season in the league.
Earning RVC first-team All-South division honors were: libero- Monica Morales, sr. (West Liberty) and Dakota Mitchell, so. (Mid-Praire); setter- Brooklyn Buysse, sr. (West Liberty); Sophie Buysse, so. (West Liberty), Landry Pacha, sr. (Mid-Prairie), Jovi Evans, fr. (Mid-Prairie), Ava Finley, sr. (West Branch), Taylor Drayfahl, sr. (Wilton) and Reese Naeve, fr. (Iowa City Regina).
Earning second-team All-South division honors were: libero- Madelynn Falco, so. (West Branch); setter- Kaylee Coss, Jr. (Wilton); Ava Morrison, so. (West Liberty), Si’iva Senio, sr. (West Branch), Jozalynn Zaiser, sr. (Wilson), Sydney Wagner, jr. (Iowa City Regina), Avary Calonder, jr. (Tipton) and Katelyn Toft, so. (Durant).
Earning All-South division honorable mention status were: Ella Groenewold, sr. (Mid-Prairie), Rylee Goodale, sr. (West Liberty), Kiley Devery, fr. (Iowa City Regina), Kylie Pickett, jr. (West Branch), Isabelle DeLong, jr. (Durant), Kinsey Drake, so. (Wilton) and Paycee Sorgenfrey, fr. (Tipton).
West Liberty’s Ruben Galvan and Mid-Prairie’s Sherry Evans were named South division co-Coaches of the Year as the Comets claimed the division title with the Golden Hawks taking second.