ANAMOSA
As the new kid on the block in an extremely challenging River Valley Conference, Anamosa freshman Reise Neuhaus had a lot to learn in an extremely short amount of time.
With some help from senior Cecilia Venenga, who has been through the battles before, the pair helped the Raiders to a 13-19 overall record this past fall and 3-8 mark against league competition.
Oh, the pair were also named All-River Valley Conference North division selections by league coaches recently as well.
Neuhaus, younger sister of former Anamosa star and just recently graduated Jaiden Neuhaus, turned in one of the best campaigns a freshman has seen at the varsity level in, well, a long, long time.
Freshmen don’t often play at the varsity level in Anamosa, and over the past quarter-century, while there have been a select few to make the jump, not very many could boast the kind of success Neuhaus had in 2021.
The star freshman, named as the Raiders’ lone All-River Valley Conference North division pick, led the entire team in kills in league play hammering down 73 of them on 210 attacks and at a team-test .248 hitting efficiency.
Neuhaus was also a standout at the service line where she connected on an amazing 99-percent clip (97-of-98), another team-best number, with nine going for aces.
Neuhaus, the only freshman named to the North division team, wasn’t just a standout on the offensive end of the court either. She also helped the defense with nine blocks while coming up with 43 digs.
Venenga, who earned honorable mention All-Conference honors, closed her volleyball career at Anamosa (a career that isn’t over by the way, as she plans on playing at the collegiate level next year) as one of the team’s top hitters in conference play coming through with 69 kills on 182 attacks for a .247 hitting efficiency. All second-best numbers behind only Neuhaus.
Venenga always seemed to have a flair for the dramatic as well coming through with clutch kills, serves and blocks right when her team needed them the most. Her 12 blocks in conference play were second-most on the team.
Earning All-River Valley Conference North division volleyball honors with Neuhaus were: setter-Megan Smith, sr. (Cascade), libero-Claire Dennis, so. (North Cedar), Mallory Steiner, sr. (Monticello), Bronwyn Hodge, sr. (Monticello), Elizabeth Gibbs, sr. (Cascade), McKenna Gehl, sr. (Cascade), Caitlin Jensen, jr. (North Cedar), Maya Benhart, so. (North Cedar), Ka’Lynn DeShaw, jr. (Bellevue), Kalesia DeShaw, jr. (Bellevue) and Alyssa Fowler, jr. (Northeast).
Earning North division honorable mention status with Venenga were: Keziah McQuillen, so. (Monticello), Corinne Rea, jr. (Cascade), Grace Musser, sr. (North Cedar), Alexa Roeder, sr. (Bellevue), Ellie Rickertsen, sr. (Northeast) and Jamie Robertson, sr. (Camanche).
Monticello’s Stacie Breitbach was named North division Coach of the Year after guiding the Panthers to a division title.
Earning All-River Valley Conference volleyball elite-team honors were: setter- Ella McCaffery, sr. (Wilton), libero- Monica Morales, jr. (West Liberty), libero- Dakota Mitchell, fr. (Mid-Prairie), Brooklyn Buysse, jr. (West Liberty), Kelsey Drake, sr. (Wilton), Carly Puffer, sr. (Wilton), Jayden Kuper, fr. (Monticello), Macy Daufeldt, sr. (West Liberty), Ally Hoffman, sr. (Cascade), Lexi Klinkkammer, sr. (West Branch), Aubrie Pruess, sr. (North Cedar), Ella Groenewold, jr. (Mid-Prairie) and Lily Simpson, sr. (Iowa City Regina).
Earning All-River Valley Conference South division honors were: setter-Landry Pacha, jr. (Mid-Prairie), libero- Taylor Draygfahl, jr. (Wilton), Alexa Garvin, sr. (Wilton), Mallory Lange, sr. (Wilton), Sophie Buysse, fr. (West Liberty), Rylee Goodale, jr. (West Liberty), Delaynie Luneckas, sr. (West Branch), Iva Senio, jr. (West Branch), Cana Redinger, sr. (Mid-Prairie), Alli Dillon, sr. (Iowa City Regina), Claire Montgomery, fr. (Tipton), Avary Calonder, so. (Tipton) and Shannon Head, sr. (Durant).
Earning South division honorable mention status were: Peyton Souhrada, sr. (Wilton), Mylei Henderson, sr. (West Liberty), Alyse Klinkkammer, so. (West Branch), Maya Nonnenmann, jr. (Mid-Prairie), Peyton Naeve, sr. (Iowa City Regina), Molly Chapman, jr. (Tipton) and Isabelle DeLong, so. (Durant).
Wilton’s Brenda Grunder was named South division Coach of the Year guiding the Beavers undefeated league record and West division championship.