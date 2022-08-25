ANAMOSA
The Anamosa volleyball program, over the last half decade, has been on it longest stretch of sustained success in well over a quarter-century.
You can credit a good chunk of that to head coach Caitlin McVay, who has changed the culture of the Raider program since her arrival five years ago. A lot of that credit also showers down upon the players, who have done the work in the off-season to improve their games and made the Raiders competitive within a very tough River Valley Conference (RVC).
Four years ago, Anamosa claimed an RVC North division championship, and for the most part, have remained among the top programs in the league.
After a bit of a downturn last fall, McVay is once again hoping her team can return to the RVC’s upper echelon.
“We have some big-time goals for this team,” said McVay, as the Raiders posted a 13-19 overall record a year ago including going 3-8 in RVC play, good enough to finish sixth in the league that will look much different this fall with the additions of Maquoketa and Beckman to the North division, and the exit of North Cedar (who joined the Tri-Rivers Conference).
“I have hopes for this team winning the North division and being competitive in the tournament when the north and south meet. West Liberty and Mid-Prairie were announced as early top-10 class 3A teams recently and I think we can compete with both of them. In the north, I expect Monticello to be tough. Cascade has historically been tough for us and I think Beckman and Maquoketa joining the North will give us our challenges as well.”
The Raiders head into 2022 play keyed by letter winners Reise Neuhaus, Carlee Webber, Jaci Loughran, Aphton Farrington and Ava Gibbs.
The team was also hoping to see the return this fall of star hitter Joslin Banowetz, who blew out her knee in the first game of the basketball season last November, but nagging problems have limited the senior’s recovery and will most likely force her to miss the entire fall campaign as well.
Banowetz led Anamosa in kills (178) and blocks (32) last season and with a host of graduated seniors (seven of them) also departing the program, there will be a lot of new faces on the floor this fall.
And McVay has confidence in all of them to continue what has been a new tradition within the Raider volleyball program.
Winning.
“Our strengths this season will definitely be hitting and blocking,” McVay said. “We have multiple kids who can put the ball away and our middles have been working hard on their blocking, and it will pay off.
“I think we will also surprise people with our strong serving. It has been a primary focus for us all summer.”
Neuhaus, just a freshman last fall, is the team’s top returning hitter (144 kills) offensively, and blocker (15) defensively. After Neuhaus, the experience drops off dramatically.
But thankfully, not the talent.
Webber, another freshman a year ago, tallied five kills and one block and is second on the team among Raider returners behind only Neuhaus.
“Our passing is stronger than it has been in the past with multiple kids who can play defense and pass well in serve receive,” McVay said. “Our passers include Ava Gibbs, Jaci Loughran, Chloe Breitbach, Savanna Venenga and Jalyn Christensen.”
With so many new faces in new places this fall, McVay expects some bumps in the road, but she also knows the girls will learn from them.
“Some of our goals this fall is to continue to build up our weaknesses so they become strengths,” she said. “We will either be winning or learning this season.”
Anamosa also adds a new setter to the mix in freshman Sophie Sander.
“Sophie is going to be a great addition to the varsity roster both defensively and as a setter,” McVay said. “But really, all of our kids have really improved from last season to this season. I think that people are going to have a lot of fun watching all of our kids play.”
2022 Anamosa volleyball schedule: Aug. 23 at Vinton-Shellsburg (v) 5:00 p.m.; Aug. 27 at Cascade Invitational (v) 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 1 vs. Maquoketa 6:00 p.m.; Sept. 3 – Raider Invitational (v) 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 8 at Monticello 6:00 p.m.; Sept. 10 at Linn-Mar Invitational (v) 9:00 a.m., at Monticello Invitational (jv) 9:00 a.m., at Cascade Invitational (fr/so) 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 12 at Mount Vernon (fr/so) 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 13 at West Liberty (v) 6:00 p.m.; Sept. 15 vs. Camanche 6:00 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Lisbon Invitational (v) 9:00 a.m., at Western Dubuque Invitational (fr) 9:00 a.m., at Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational (soph) 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 19 – Raider JV Invitational 5:00 p.m.; Sept. 20 vs. Bellevue 6:00 p.m.; Sept 22 at Northeast 6:00 p.m.; Sept. 24 at Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational (fr) 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 29 at Cascade 6:00 p.m.; Oct. 1 at Lisbon Invitational (fr) 8:30 a.m., Raider JV Invitational 9:00 a.m.; Oct. 6 vs. Beckman 6:00 p.m.; Oct. 13 – River Valley Conference tournament at Northeast (v) 5:00 p.m.