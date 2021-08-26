ANAMOSA
It’s been a long, long time since the Anamosa volleyball program has had the kind of sustained success that Raider coach Caitlin McVay has been able to maintain each of the past three seasons.
And she’s not about to give it up any time soon either.
Coming off a COVID shortened 2020 campaign that saw the Anamosa team post their best winning percentage (.731) since the mid-1990s, going 19-7 overall and 6-3 in River Valley Conference action, McVay doesn’t feel her 2021 squad is in a rebuild mode after losing seven key seniors to graduation.
Instead, it’s business as usual.
Reload, and win.
“Every year we want to compete in the conference race, and this year is no different,” said McVay, who returns letter winners in seniors Cecilia Venenga, Maddie Nemmers, Kyra Christensen, Kala Dietiker and Ava Claussen-Tubbs along with junior Joslin Banowetz.
“The seniors are hungry for another North division title. When they were freshmen, I was a first-year coach, and they varsity squad earned a conference title that year. The seniors are hungry to bookend their high school volleyball careers with another conference title.”
The race to hang a league championship banner won’t be easy however, as a trio of teams will make the journey extremely interesting.
“I think Cascade, Camanche and Monticello are all going to be competitive again this year,” McVay said. “We are going to have to be at our best every night to win.”
Not only does the Raider program lose their top three hitters from the 2020 team in graduated seniors Delaney Frater, Kelsey Scofield and Jaiden Neuhaus, but also record-setting star setter Kylie Chapman, who was the pulse of the offense each of the last three years.
The team’s top passer, Grace Lubben, also graduated after a season that saw her lead the team with 347 digs, and leaves McVay trying to figure out a lot of new roles for her girls this season.
“Offensively, we have a handful of kids who bring power with each swing,” said McVay, as Banowetz is the team’s top returning hitter slamming down 114 kills last fall.
“Ceci, Joslin, Ava, Kala and Reise Neuhaus are all capable of contributing earned points for us each night.”
Venenga (70 kills) and Claussen-Tubbs (65) were regulars in the mix offensively last season while Dietiker added eight kills. Neuhaus, just a freshman, will get her chance to shine at the varsity level while Christenson does have experience setting coming through with 28 assists in relief of Chapman last fall.
Nemmers is back after a year that saw here come up with 94 digs, tops among Raider returners while Banowetz’s 20 blocks were second on the team last year and leads all Anamosa returnees.
“Defensively, we have girls who are able to adapt to different offenses that will be presented throughout the season,” McVay said. “Maddie and Jaci Loughran will be depended upon to set the tempo defensively so our offense can be successful.”
Anamosa is on a run of four straight seasons with double-digit wins (13, 22, 16 and 19), the most since the 1990s, and McVay not only fully expects that to continue, but would like to see her team make a deep run in the post-season as well.
“Our goals are to compete for a North division title, finish strong in the conference tournament and then make a deep run in the playoffs,” she said. “These seniors are used to winning and know what it takes to get those goals accomplished.”
2021 Anamosa volleyball schedule: Aug. 24 vs. Midland/Vinton-Shellsburg 4 p.m.; Aug. 28 at Cascade Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 2 at North Cedar 6:00 p.m.; Sept. 4 Anamosa Invitational 9:00 a.m., at Beckman Invitational (sophomore) 9 a.m.; Sept. 9 vs. Monticello 6 p.m.; Sept. 11 at Cascade Invitational (freshman) 9 a.m.; Sept. 14 at Camanche 6 p.m.; Sept. 16 at Iowa City Regina 6 p.m.; Sept. 18 at Western Dubuque Invitational (freshman) 9 a.m., at Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational (sophomore) 9 a.m.; Sept. 21 at Bellevue 6 p.m.; Sept. 23 vs. Northeast 6 p.m.; Sept. 25 at Bellevue-Marquette Invitational 9 a.m., at Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational (freshman) 9 a.m.; Sept. 27 at Monticello (freshman) 5 p.m.; Sept . 30 vs. Cascade 6 p.m.; Oct. 7 vs. West Liberty 6 p.m.; Oct. 11 at Midland Invitational (sophomore) 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 12 at River Valley Conference tournament in Monticello 5 p.m.; Oct. 14 at River Valley Conference tournament in Monticello 5 p.m.