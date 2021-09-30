ANAMOSA
It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for Anamosa volleyball fans over the past few weeks of the 2021 campaign, but for Raider coach Caitlin McVay, her team’s three-set sweep over visiting Northeast Thursday, Sept. 23, was oh so satisfying in so many ways.
“Northeast has to have been the most fun match for me as a coach this season,” said McVay, as her team rallied for a clutch come-from-behind 26-24 first set victory, then rolled to 25-16 and 25-18 triumphs to complete the River Valley Conference sweep over the Rebels.
“To some who haven’t been at practice every day, it probably looked just like another solid effort, but I got to watch all of the little things click, for everyone! It was so fun and I was so ecstatic to see all of the efforts made this season come together. We were aggressive offensively. We were smart defensively. We saw the court well. We rotated in our defense the cleanest we have all season. It was awesome.”
Anamosa (12-14, 2-4) actually got off to a slow start against the Rebels, who were on an ace serving streak early on as Clare Mulholland connected for four of them in the opening set as Northeast took a big lead.
But once the serving scoring dried up for the visitors, the Raiders quickly got back into the match as Cecilia Venenga, Ava Claussen-Tubbs, Joslin Banowetz, Reise Neuhaus and Kala Dietiker began firing back with hits that the Rebel defense just could not do anything with as the hosts stormed back from the brink of a first-set loss, to a huge momentum-changing victory.
Venenga played a key role in the match drilling a team-high seven kills while Claussen-Tubbs, who also time and again connected for clutch hits in that big first-set win, added six more kills for the Anamosa offense.
Banowetz came through with five kills while Neuhaus added four more. Dietiker chipped in with three kills while Megan Zasadny (10) and Kyra Christensen (9) combined to set 19 assists.
The Raiders also stood tall on the defensive side of the net as well coming through with five blocked shots and 28 digs.
Anamosa serving also proved to be a strength as the team connected at a 93-percent clip with Zasadny going a perfect 18-for-18 with a team-high three aces as the Raiders drilled 10 of them in the match. Neuhaus, Venenga and Christensen all added two aces each to the effort while Claussen-Tubbs tallied one as well.
Anamosa made their way to a Bellevue-Marquette tournament the Raiders had high hopes of winning, but after dropping the first match of the day to Cedar Valley Christian, rallied back to finish strong.
“After losing to CVC I knew we needed to change the mindset,” said McVay, as here team was edged in three sets 17-25, 25-23, 6-15 against the Huskies.
“Against Marquette Catholic the idea was to ‘execute’. We didn’t have to score but we had to think about how we could execute each and every play to its greatest potential. I think the stats showed the girls did just that with very few errors offensively against Marquette.”
Dietiker led the Raider offense in the opener against Cedar Valley Christian hammering down a team-best six kills while Banowetz added five more. Christensen (8) and Zasadny (6) combined to set 14 assists while Neuhaus played a big role at the defensive net recording three of the team’s total of six blocked shots.
Anamosa rallied for a 25-18, 25-12 victory over the Mohawks with as six different Raiders came through with kills for the offense led by seven from Banowetz and Venenga while Claussen-Tubbs chipped in with five more.
Christensen (13) and Zasadny (10) were busy setting that Anamosa offense up combining for 23 assists while Banowetz and Claussen-Tubbs swatted back two blocks each at the defensive net.
The Raiders closed the tournament exacting a little revenge against a Bellevue team they had just seen five days earlier, taking a two-set sweep victory over the Comets.
“We capped off the day with a win against Bellevue who we had lost to earlier in the week,” said McVay, as her team pounded out a hard-fought 25-20, 25-21 win.
“You could tell both teams were hungry to win this match. It was our third match-up of the season with Bellevue and we were 1-1 against each other. The girls wanted to seal the deal and with the Homecoming dance less than 10 hours away, they did a great job of staying focused and getting the job done.”
Anamosa was extremely efficient offensively all match long against the Comets connected at a .208 efficiency led by Claussen-Tubbs, who hammered home nine kills on just 13 attacks (.615 efficiency). Neuhaus added six kills with Venenga and Banowetz making the Raider offense even more deep and balanced coming through with four more kills each. Anna Rowley and Dietiker chipped in with two kills each as the team tallied 28 of them in the match.
Christensen set 15 assists with Zasadny adding eight more while Maddie Nemmers played the back row to perfection for the Anamosa defense leading the team with eight digs.
Dietiker was also clutch at the service line coming through with four aces drilling 11-of-12 over the net while Banowetz and Venenga added two aces each.
The Raiders opened their busy week with a narrow 21-25, 23-25, 24-26 loss at Bellevue Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“This was a tough match,” McVay said. “We had to switch up a few things and the rotations were unfamiliar but I thought the girls did a pretty good job communicating.
“Sidney Toycen and Megan Zasadny did a nice job in the setting roles for the night and Cecilia Venenga did a great job stepping up for us defensively, too. We competed and I’m proud for the girls for doing even that with all the changes we had to make for the night.”
Toycen (18) and Zasadny (14) were the pulses of the Anamosa offense setting a combined 32 assists while Neuhaus, just a freshman, had a huge night at the net connecting for a team-high 11 kills on 30 attacks while Claussen-Tubbs and Banowetz ripped nine more each for the Raiders. Venenga chipped in with eight kills on offense and tallied 14 digs defensively.