WILTON
Opening the River Valley Conference tournament with just about as tough a test as they could take Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Anamosa volleyball team didn’t allow a lopsided opening match against class 2A second-ranked Wilton to keep them from making the league’s championship bracket two days later.
“Wilton is the best team, all-around, we have seen all season,” said Raider volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, as Anamosa struggled to get anything going against the mighty, and host Beavers, dropping a 5-21, 9-21 match.
“We knew we needed to be aggressive to try to keep them from running their offense out of the middle. We didn’t get as many opportunities to be on the offensive as we hoped, which enabled Wilton to run their quick offense.”
Anamosa (13-18) struggled to slow down Wilton’s Carly Puffer, who led all hitters with 13 kills on just 14 attacks in the match, though the visitors were able to mange nine kills on their own as a team, four coming from freshman Reise Neuhaus on nine attacks.
“We did have a couple of moments where we found the middle of the court and were able to score a few points,” McVay said. “But we struggled in serve receive due to Wilton’s aggressive, tactical serving.”
Maddie Nemmers led the Raider defense coming through with seven digs while Joslin Banowetz added four more. Anamosa was able to only serve the volleyball 14 times in the match, connecting 13 times with Banowetz and Megan Zasadny going a perfect 4-for-4 each.
For the Raiders to get a spot in the River Conference tournament championship bracket Thursday, Oct. 14, they needed to quickly come back and get a win in the second match of the evening against Bellevue.
The Anamosa girls did exactly that taking care of business with a 21-9, 21-18 triumph over the Comets.
“This was it,” McVay said. “We win and we’re in the winner’s bracket of the conference tournament. We lose and we are in the consolation bracket. Going into the game the girls were excited. They wanted to be in the championship bracket, and Bellevue was a familiar team for us and we were for them. This would be the fourth time we were playing them this season, and we won two of the first three.
“It wasn’t our best, but the girls got the job done.”
The Raiders looked to Neuhaus and senior Cecilia Venenga for offense against Bellevue, and the pair of star hitters delivered with big matches each hammering down six kills and at an extremely efficient rate.
Neuhaus connected on just 11 attacks while Venenga did her damage on just 12. Banowetz added three kills of her own while Kyra Christensen set 13 assists.
Anamosa’s back row was also busy coming up with 28 digs as a team, led by eight from Nemmers. Serving also proved to be a strength as the Raiders connected at a 95-percent clip with six going for aces, led by three from Christensen who was a perfect 7-of-7 at the line. Venenga added an 11-of-11 serving match against the Comets.
The victory advanced Anamosa to the River Valley Conference tournament’s championship bracket back in Wilton Thursday, Oct. 14, where the Raiders looked to keep their run going opening against a talented and class 2A 12th-ranked West Branch team.
“Talk about hungry for a win, we had seen West Branch earlier in the season at the Lisbon tournament and went three sets with them letting the ‘W’ slip away from us late in the third set,” McVay said. “West Branch is a good team and the girls were hungry to take the ‘W’.
“The first set was electric. Kyra was running down anything and everything giving our hitters the best chance to be successful. Maddie, Jaci Loughran and Joslin were strong in the back row, allowing rally after rally. Other than the first and third set against West Liberty earlier this season, this was the best I have seen us play all year.”
Anamosa got off to a sensational start winning the heart-stopping first set taking a wild 22-20 decision before the Bears rallied to win the second 21-14, and even the match. The match would come down to the third and final set, and the Raider girls were not going to go down without a fight.
“The crowd was fired up, the girls were working their tails off and we were getting better as we were playing,” said McVay, as her team would come up just short in the end having their tournament run come to a close with a 15-11 defeat.
“Offensively, Ava Claussen-Tubbs and Kala Dietiker did a great job of seeing open spots on the court and changed up what they were doing to keep the Bears on their toes. Our net defense was aggressive with almost every blocker getting a block or an assist. In the third set we got down early and just couldn’t get within one to make the Bears uncomfortable.”
Claussen-Tubbs drilled a team-high eight kills at the West Branch defense while Dietiker added seven more as six different Raider hitters tallied kills in the match.
Christensen set 19 assists while Venenga played a major role in the Anamosa defense swatting back three West Branch shots while Dietiker and Claussen-Tubbs added two more each. Nemmers found her way to a team-high 13 digs while Neuhaus connected for three service aces going a perfect 11-for-11 at the line in the three-set match.
“I am so proud of the girls’ efforts,” McVay said. “It was a great game and our competition had to work super hard to break us down. It was so much fun to watch.”