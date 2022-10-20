GOOSE LAKE
Gearing up for the class 3A regional tournament journey, the Raiders took part in a revamped River Valley Conference tournament Thursday, Oct. 13, in Goose Lake, that featured just North division programs.
But the run didn’t last as long as Anamosa head coach Caitlin McVay had hoped it would.
“We lacked energy and focus and just couldn’t find our groove against Northeast,” said McVay as her team was handed a narrow 9-21, 21-16, 12-15 loss against host Northeast.
“The second set was so much fun. Our energy was good which was started by senior Jaci Loughran talking so much on the court. Everyone followed her lead and joined in, too. We worked for every point.”
Trailing just 10-8 in the opening set, the Raiders (15-20) watched as the Rebels went on a game-changing runs scoring seven straight points before an Aphton Farrington kill finally snapped the Northeast streak making the score 17-9.
The hosts closed the opening set scoring the final four points before the Anamosa offense got going in the second set as Carlee Webber and Kate Sander recorded early kills to get the visitors going.
Locked in a 4-4 tie Reise Neuhaus hammered down a massive kill and after points by Farrington, Neuhaus, Lola Holub and another four-point run from Neuhaus, the Raiders had extended their second set advantage to 14-7.
They would maintain it too, as Savanna Venenga added two-point serving run before Webber slammed down another kill and Anamosa still had their seven-point advantage.
Northeast tried to work their way back into the set but each and every time they tried, the Raiders would answer as Holub and back-to-back kills from Sander had the visitors leading 19-13.
A service ace from Loughran pushed the set to the brink before a Northeast serving error evened the match as one set apiece.
The third set would be tight throughout with neither team able to extend more than a three-point edge before a 5-1 run towards the end of the set had the Rebels leading 14-10 after the set was tied 9-9 after a Farrington tip kill.
The Raiders showed no quit however, as Webber tallied a kill and Sophie Sander an ace to close to within 14-12 before the Rebels were able to escape.
“We started the set off strong but then fizzled off when we lost our small lead to a scrappy Northeast team,” McVay said. “Their serve kept us on our toes big time.
“We played a little tight too, and took a tough loss to a very strong team.”
Webber and Farrington led the Anamosa offense delivering five kills each on a mere combined 19 attacks while Holub added four more. Kate Sander chipped in with two kills while Joli Loughran, Kaylee Fairbanks and Neuhaus all had one kill for the 19-kill Raider offensive effort.
Joli Loughran set seven assists with Sophie Sander adding six more.
Webber and Holub played pivotal roles on the defensive side of the set as well each swatting back three Northeast shots while Farrington had another. Jaci Loughran was all over the back row coming through with eight digs while Venenga added six more and Ava Gibbs five.
Anamosa struggled in the serving game against the Rebels connecting at just an 81-percent clip as Sophie Sander (8-of-10) and Joli Loughran (6-of-7) tallied the team’s lone aces while Neuhaus was 8-of-10.