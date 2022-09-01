CASCADE
Knowing full-well that her team was more that capable of not only competing for a championship at a loaded Cascade tournament Saturday, Aug. 27, but winning it as well, Anamosa volleyball coach Caitlin McVay came in casually confident to the event that featured several state-ranked programs.
McVay’s team, however, may have not been completely on-board with her at the beginning.
But they sure were at the end, as it was the Raiders who celebrated on the Cascade court as the tournament champions defeating class 2A 14th-ranked Beckman in the title tilt.
“Absolutely an amazing feeling to get this done and win the tournament,” said McVay, as her team avenged a loss to the Blazers earlier in the day by claiming a wild 14-21, 21-16, 15-13 victory in the championship match.
“We were absolutely in the zone and played some next-level volleyball all day long, but especially in that championship match. It was amazing to watch. I knew the girls were capable of something like this, I just wasn’t sure they believed it. After today, I sure hope they do now.”
Anamosa (7-2) got outstanding performances from up-and-down their roster, making it tough for Beckman to focus on any one player, but when it came to getting that game-ending hit, the Raiders looked to Reise Neuhaus, and the star sophomore delivered.
“We didn’t start off very well in that third and final set, but the girls rallied and made play after play to get back in it, then win it,” McVay said. “We were down 8-4 and I called a timeout and asked the girls for just 11 more points of hard work, and that’s what they gave me. Sophie Sander started drilling ace serve after ace serve and Carlee Webber, Reise Neuhaus and Lola Holub all came through with some really big hits for our offense.
“All of a sudden, we had the lead going on a 10-4 run. We just needed to close it out.”
And it was Neuhaus who came through hammering down the game-ending kill allowing the Raider girls, and their fans to celebrate.
“This performance today really reminded me of when we beat a top-5 ranked Camanche team my first year here at Anamosa,” McVay said. “The intensity, high-level of play, everything about it was the same as our performance against Beckman.
“We took control of the match late, and got the job done.”
Neuhaus and Webber each hammered down six kills against the Blazers while Sander set nine assists with Joli Loughran coming through with six more. Kaylee Fairbanks and Holub were huge on the defensive side of the net as well coming through with three blocks each while Neuhaus added two more.
Webber, Sander and Neuhaus all delivered two aces serves as the team connected at an 89-percent clip from the service line.
Savanna Venenga worked the back row coming up with five digs as did Neuhaus while Webber, Gibbs and Jaci Loughran added four more each.
“I think it may have helped us that Beckman started off the final match so strong, they may have thought they were going to roll through us like they did earlier in the day,” McVay said. “The girls were absolutely not going to allow that to happen. While we may have started playing scared in the final, we didn’t finish playing that way. All I wanted from the girls was to improve and play better than we did the last time against Beckman. I didn’t care what the score was, I just wanted to see improvement. No pressure.
“The girls delivered.”
The Raiders defeated Cascade in the tournament semi-final taking a 19-21, 21-7, 15-9 decision topping a Cougar team that came into that round without a single loss at the event.
Webber and Neuhaus were outstanding each hammering down six kills while Sander set nine assists with Joli Loughran coming through with seven more.
The opening match of bracket play saw Anamosa take down North Linn 21-12, 23-21 in a two-set sweep.
“North Linn is a very improved, scrappy team and they pushed us all match long,” McVay said. “We had 25 kills overall in the match so our offense really got rolling, and we just kept it going through the finals.”
Sander’s 11 assists and Neuhaus’ six kills led the offense while Webber played a huge role defensively coming through with four of the Raiders’ seven total blocks.
The tournament opened with Anamosa facing the same team they’d play at the end in Beckman, only this time it was the 14th-ranked Blazers taking a convincing 17-21, 10-21 pool play final.
“We struggled on offense and played a little scared going against such a powerful opponent,” McVay said. “It was a slow start to the day, but thankfully the girls would get it going.”
Did they ever.
In fact, the Raiders would not drop another match the rest of the tournament.
Anamosa started their streak with an impressive 21-7, 21-11 rout over East Buchanan in the second match of pool play as Webber’s nine kills paced the offense.
“This match kind of turned the tide for us,” McVay said. “It was nice because we got everyone some time out on the court and every contributed, too. A great start to what ended up being a great finish.”
The Raiders completed pool play with a resounding 21-19, 21-13 triumph over Dubuque Senior.
“Dubuque Senior took a set from Beckman and the girls took notice of that,” McVay said. “They’re a good team and we were able to completely take control of this match with a great second set. There was lots of high energy and we blocked really well against them, too.”
Neuhaus hammered down seven kills against the Rams while Webber tallied four more with Sander and Joli Loughran each setting seven assists.
Webber was unstoppable on the defensive side of the net as well swatting back five Dubuque Senior shots as Anamosa tallied 12 of them in the match.
“What started off a bit shaky, sure ended with some amazing play from the girls,” McVay said. “Once we got going against Beckman in that championship match, there just seemed to be a calmness about the girls like they had this. They were completely confident.
“Great start to what we hope is going to be a great season.”
That 2022 campaign started in Vinton Tuesday, Aug. 23, with the Raiders taking part in a round-robin four-team tournament opening with a 25-13, 25-8 triumph over Midland.
“Very happy with the season-opening match against Midland,” McVay said. “We kept things clean and crisp and pretty much dictated everything.”
Webber’s five kills paced the offense while Sander and Joli Loughran set four assists.
Host Vinton-Shellsburg handed Anamosa their first loss of the 2022 campaign as the Raiders came up on the short end of a 19-25, 20-25 final as Holub and Webber led the team with four kills each.
“Vinton-Shellsburg kind of caught us off guard and we went away from our game plan,” McVay said. “That gave them the fuel to finish us off and we may have allowed our nerves to get the best of us a little throughout that match as well. We made some wacky decisions and mistakes we don’t normally make.”
It didn’t take the Raiders very long to find their groove again however, shocking class 3A 15th-ranked Benton Community taking a roller-coaster 25-22, 9-25, 15-13 final.
“We were angry with how we played against Vinton-Shellsburg and took it out on Benton Community,” McVay said. “We played as an entire unit all match long and quit making mistakes. I was not the least bit surprised by this performance. The girls believed and had the hunger to succeed.”
Neuhaus (7 kills), Webber (6) and Aphton Farrington (6) combined to drill 19 of the team’s 29 total kills in the three-set thriller while Sander set 15 assists.