While the story might be breaking a few months late in the newspaper, the journey for Anamosa senior Cecilia Venenga is just beginning, and she can’t wait to get started.
Venenga, who growing up had dreams of playing collegiate basketball, committed to Iowa Central Community College in the sport of volleyball, and the Raider standout, a talent in multiple sports at the high school level, is looking forward to this next phase of her athletic career.
“I was sold on Iowa Central right away during my official visit there,” said Venenga, who made the trip to Iowa Central’s Fort Dodge campus on Oct. 6, and committed on Dec. 16.
“I watched a lot of college volleyball teams play during the recruiting process, and didn’t find one that seemed to be having the fun or cared about each other like Iowa Central did. I absolutely fell in love with that. Everything was so genuine about the team and the coaches and it just made me want to be a part of what they have going there.”
Venenga was also getting interest from Carl Sandburg College, in Galesburg, Illinois, as well as Kirkwood Community College, among numerous others, some of whom wanted the Raider senior for her fantastic golfing abilities.
“Not only does Iowa Central have great players and great coaches, but they also win a lot too,” Venenga said. “Which I guess should come as no surprise. They’ve been to the junior college Nationals several times over the past few years and that would be something really cool to experience if I get the opportunity.”
Venenga ascension up the high school volleyball ranks began when she joined the Iowa Rockets club team (based in Iowa City) before the start of her senior season with Anamosa, and the experience proved to be invaluable.
“Playing with the Rockets made me realize that I might just have the ability to play volleyball at the college level,” she said. “All the girls there took volleyball super-serious and I loved that about the team. I started reaching out to colleges around the area and started to get some interest back. It was really exciting.”
Former Raider volleyball standout Grace Lubben had also been a member of the Rockets, and mentioned to Venenga about possibility trying out for the team.
“I was so nervous, but it was one of the best decisions I ever made,” Venenga said. “I learned so much and was able to bring that experience to my high school team this past fall. I thought I had the best season of my high school career and decided I wasn’t done playing volleyball. Now I get the chance to keep on playing the game I love, and I can’t wait to get started.”
After her two-year stint at Iowa Central Community College, could a four-year university be a destination for Venenga to continue her volleyball journey?
“I guess I haven’t thought that far ahead yet,” said Venenga, who plans on double-majoring in Business and Spanish while in college. “I’m too excited for the first two years, but if something came along, I certainly would consider continuing to play in the right situation.”