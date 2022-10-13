ANAMOSA
Saying goodbye to a pair of special seniors in Jaci Loughran and Aphton Farrington, Anamosa volleyball coach Caitlin McVay would have liked nothing more than to send the pair off with a win playing their final match on their own home court Thursday, Oct. 6, during Senior Night.
The only problem was, the Raiders’ opponent, class 2A 14th-ranked Beckman, had a little something to say about that, too.
“We started off strong and capitalized on a few hitting errors that the Trailblazers had early on,” said McVay, as her team would eventually succumb to a tough 13-25, 18-25, 14-25 defeat against the powerful Beckman team Anamosa had actually defeated earlier this season, posting an impressive sweep (21-17, 21-10) during pool play action from the Cascade tournament the Raiders won back on Aug. 27.
“When Beckman began to settle in, that’s where we started to struggle to produce points while we were in serve receive.”
Anamosa (15-19, 3-4) jumped to an early first set lead before the Blazers began to find their stride, and took over the set.
“We had four kills in the first set and usually we like to be a little more productive than that,” McVay said. “The Trailblazers did a good job getting the ball right back after we served. We were only able to produce three points off of the serve in the first set and usually we produce well over half of our points while in serve, so we just weren’t able to find a groove.”
The Raiders were able to raise the level of their game in the second set as the offense began to flow much more smoothly, and with Carlee Webber, Kate Sander and Kaylee Fairbanks doing outstanding work defensively, the hosts hoped to even the match at a set apiece.
“In the second set we did a couple of good things,” McVay said. “The Trailblazers had to work for some of their points, but it seemed every that every point that went in our favor was from a really long, hard fought rally.
“We also found a groove offensively tallying nine kills in the second set. Earning our own points fuels our fire for us.”
Webber, Fairbanks, Reise Neuhaus, Kate Sander and Sophie Sander began finding more and more success at the offensive net, but in a tight match, it was Beckman who made all the plays down the stretch to escape with the seven-point triumph, and take firm control.
“In the third set we served more aggressively, but than came with three missed serves too,” said McVay, as Beckman controlled most of what would prove to be the final set of the match.
“But we also had 10 kills which came from two overpasses by Beckman. That got the girls excited for sure. We just weren’t able to finish as strong as we would have liked against a tough, ranked opponent like Beckman.”
Webber led the 25-kill Anamosa offense coming through with six of them on just 22 attacks while Fairbanks added five more on 12 attacks. Kate Sander, Sophie Sander and Neuhaus all came through with three kills each as did Farrington, who walked off her home court for the last time after a solid three-kill performance on eight attacks of the net.
Sophie Sander set a team-best nine assists while Joli Loughran came through with eight more.
The Raider defense also produced a solid night as Kate Sander stood tall with a team-high five blocked shots while Webber and Fairbanks added three more each making the Blazers work for each and every point they got.
Jaci Loughran closed her home career coming up with a team-high nine digs while Savanna Venenga and Ava Gibbs added eight more each helping the Anamosa defense come up with 48 of them in the match.
Raider serving was also solid, connecting at a 94-percent clip led by a perfect 12-of-12 night from Lola Holub, who also ripped the lone ace in the match for the hosts. Joli Loughran added a 9-of-9 performance as the team was 43-of-46 at the line overall.