Getting off to the kind of start Anamosa volleyball fans have become accustomed to over the past four years, the Raiders exploded to a 11-point lead in their season-opening match hosting Vinton-Shellsburg Tuesday, Aug. 24, in a triangular that also included Midland.
Then, as quickly as it came, with the Raiders playing outstanding volleyball for a group of girls still getting acclimated to each other and gaining valuable varsity experience, it went away as the Vikings handed Anamosa a tough 23-25, 14-25 defeat.
The Raiders (1-5) looked in mid-season form through the opening moments of the opening match against the Vikings, taking a 13-2 lead before Vinton-Shellsburg, coached by Anamosa High School alum Michelle Ruess, completely flipped the script and closed the first set going on a 23-10 run to edge the hosts at the end before closing the opening match of the triangular with the two-set sweep.
Freshman Reise Neuhaus, playing in her first-ever high school volleyball match, made a huge first impression leading the Anamosa team with three kills while Ava Claussen-Tubbs, Kyra Christensen, Kala Dietiker, Joslin Banowetz and Cecilia Venenga all added two kills each to the balanced offensive effort.
Christensen set nine assists for the offense while Banowetz and Neuhaus tallied the lone two blocks for the defense while Maddie Nemmers and Venenga came up with five digs each.
Venenga was a perfect 10-of-10 serving with two going for aces while Claussen-Tubbs also drilled two service aces at the Vikings.
Anamosa rallied to earn their first triumph of the 2021 campaign in the second match of the evening taking a 25-17, 25-16 decision over Midland.
Banowetz hammered down four kills to power the Raider offense with Venenga and Neuhaus coming through with three each while Christensen set 10 assists.
Nemmers was once again busy in the back row finding seven of the team’s 10 total digs in the match while Anamosa serving also played a key role in the win as the team tallied 13 aces, four coming from Nemmers while Venenga added three more going a perfect 13-of-13 from the line.
The Raiders took part in their first tournament of the 2021 campaign, making their way to Cascade Saturday, Aug. 28, where the team found the competition very challenging posting an 0-4 record on the day.
“We played with more energy and enthusiasm in the afternoon matches,” said Anamosa volleyball coach Caitlin McVay. “Even though with didn’t have a ‘W’ for an outcome, we were fun to watch and started to show our potential.
“We are still finding our groove and figuring out consistency.”
The Raiders opened the tournament with a roller-coaster 21-18, 11-21, 7-15 loss against Jesup in pool play action as Dietiker had a big match slamming down a team-high seven kills while Claussen-Tubbs added five more with Christensen setting 16 assists.
Nemmers led the Anamosa defense with nine digs while Venenga swatted back two shots at the defensive net for the Raiders.
The road got even tougher in Anamosa’s second match of the day, an 11-21, 10-21 loss against class 2A 12th-ranked Beckman.
The Blazers held Raider hitters to just nine kills overall, led by five from Neuhaus.
Anamosa looked to get the winning ways going against Central City in the third match of pool play, but were edged in an 18-21, 21-17, 6-15 contest.
Christensen was busy dishing out 20 assists in the three-setter with many going to Banowetz who slammed down a team-best 10 kills while Venenga added seven more.
Eight different girls came up with digs for the defense led by six from Nemmers and Banowetz, but serving struggles cost the Raiders dearly as the team connected at an 80-percent clip.
The tournament came to a close with another heartbreaking three-set loss, this time against East Buchanan.
Banowetz’s nine kills powered a 21-kill Anamosa offense while Christensen set 16 assists. Nemmers came up with 12 digs to pace the Raider defense while serving improved dramatically as Anamosa stepped to the line and connected at a 91-percent clip with Megan Zasadny coming through with three of the team’s four total aces in the match.