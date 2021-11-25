ANAMOSA
Part of a program going through their most sustained stretch of success in more than a quarter century, members of the Anamosa volleyball team had it build in that hard work and dedication to the craft led to wins on the court each and every fall.
They knew something else that was pretty important too.
“The girls knew each other so well, and I felt that we did our best to play to each other’s strengths,” said Raider volleyball coach Caitlin McVay, who guided the team through to a 13-19 overall record this past season.
“On any given night we could have someone new step up and it didn’t really matter who that was, too. We pushed communication and we did a good job of that this season.”
A team that boasted experience in six seniors who played in the regular varsity rotation during the course of the 2021 campaign, also took advantage of the opportunity to continue to learn as well.
“From the beginning of the season to the end, these girls never stopped learning,” McVay said. “They never stopped asking questions and we grew tremendously throughout the entire season.”
That season also included a 3-8 record in River Valley Conference action. Down by recent Raider volleyball standards, but the team once again proved extremely competitive within the loaded league.
“I thought we could have done better this year in conference play, but that just didn’t happen,” McVay said. “We had a tough loss on the road at Bellevue that hurt our chances in the race. And then when we lost to a strong North Cedar team, that impacted things pretty strongly, too.
“The goal is always to be one of the top teams in the league, if not the top team.”
Something these Anamosa seniors, Cecilia Venenga, Ava Claussen-Tubbs, Kala Dietiker, Kyra Christensen, Anna Rowley, Maddie Nemmers and Sidney Toycen, have become accustomed to over the years having been among the league leaders in wins each of the last three seasons.
Venenga had another big campaign once again finishing among the team leaders in kills coming through with 150 this fall while her play at the defensive net was also extremely important finishing second on the team with 32 blocks.
“C.C. is a passionate person who plays the game with her heart on her sleeve,” McVay said. “Her passion for the game makes me so happy and her drive to better herself and her teammates will be missed.”
Claussen-Tubbs was yet another offensive threat McVay could turn to each and every night.
“Ava is one of the kindest people I know,” McVay said. “Her open mind and willingness to hear other perspectives is humbling. The program will miss her ability to challenge those around her and bring out the best in people.”
Dietiker took on a larger role in the offense this fall coming through with 83 kills while her 16 blocks were third on the team.
“Kala is a well-rounded person who has maturity beyond her years,” McVay said. “Her ability to remove herself from a situation to try and gain understanding was a breath of fresh air. We will miss her level-headedness.”
Christenson took over the setting duties for the team this fall and finished with a team-best 376 assists. She was also clutch at the service line as well coming through with 32 aces serving at a 95-percent clip, both team-high numbers as well.
“Kyra was a spitfire in the best way,” McVay said. “She stepped up for us this season as our lead setter and we will miss her competitive fire and her ability to stay grounded in tough situations.”
Nemmers, a key contributor for the program each of the last three years, took her game to a new level as a senior leading the team with 227 digs in the back row.
“Maddie is a goofball in the best way possible,” McVay said. “Her good vibes and positive energy was contagious. We will miss the fun energy she brought to practices and games.”
Rowley became a varsity contributor for the first time this season and took advantage of the opportunity as an emotional team leader.
“Anna is the energizer bunny and can make anyone laugh at any time,” McVay said. “Her enthusiasm, cheers and infectious smile are unmatched and will be sorely missed by all of us.”
Toycen was a role player for the varsity team and steadfast supporter from the varsity sideline while the team also loses manager Nicole Power to graduation.
“Sidney is an unselfish person who puts the team first,” McVay said. “She was always there when we needed her to step up, and then when someone else steps up she is the first one to tell them they did a good job.
“Nicole is the best volleyball manager I have ever had. Her organization and work ethic will be missed. She was a big part of this program this season and will miss her.”
McVay returns plenty of talent for another run up the River Valley Conference standings in 2022 in juniors Joslin Banowetz, Jaci Loughran, Megan Zasadny and Aphton Farrington as well as freshmen Reise Neuhaus, Carlee Weber and Ava Gibbs.
“Next season brings some unknowns for us,” McVay said. “But we also have a big pool of talent coming up and better yet, they love volleyball. I think next season is going to be one to get excited about and one to remember.”