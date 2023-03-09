The youngest of the Anamosa Wrestling Club grapplers got their chance to shine on the Super Peewee state tournament mat at Young Arena in Waterloo Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, with every single one of the six kindergarten through second grade Raiders winning matches.
There was one however, who advanced all the way to the medal stand, and pretty high up it too, as Tucker Bixler finished as runner-up in the 60-pound second-grade division.
Bixler, who received a first-round bye pinned through his first two opponents cruising to wins over THWC’s Askel Wenger (2:53) and NEIWC’s Hudson Frame (1:24) in the second and third rounds to advance to the second-grade 60-pound quarterfinal round where he posted an impressive 12-0 triumph over High Altitude Wrestling’s Luca Pagliai.
In the semifinal round Bixler kept it going, battling to a hard-fought 6-2 triumph over Knights’ Wrestling Club’s Isaac Kaalberg to secure a spot in the championship bout.
In the Peewee state finals against Team Intensity’s Graeme Lockhart, the Raider second-grader was handed a 1:34 pin setback to take second in the class.
While Bixler was the lone Anamosa wrestler to make an appearance on the podium at the Super Peewee state tournament, his teammates also fielded some pretty impressive performances.
Jaxen Tjaden rolled to two triumphs in the first-grade 65-pound class going 2-2 at the tournament picking up consecutive wins over North Wildcats’ Grant Moreland (21-seconds) and Spencer’s Gavyn Lindsey (8-4) before having his meet ended with a 7-0 setback against ADM’s Lane Gilbert.
Luke Bixler also claimed victory twice at the tournament coming through with a 40-second pin win over Little Comets Wrestling Club’s Chase Ulin after opening his day with a 31-second pin loss against Team Bosco’s Brody Frost in the first-grade 50-pound class. Bixler battled back to also defeat Team Intensity’s Deacon Artist (4-0) before having his day ended with a 56-second pin loss at the hands of Hammer Time Wrestling’s Bentley Charlson.
Nakai Smith opened his second-grade 64-pound journey with wins over Back 2 Basic’s Chase Vance (11-2) and Humboldt’s Vander Emick (12-8) before closing with losses against Creston’s Heston Harris (23-seconds) and Easton Sharp (2:29).
Ryker Silver made it a trio of Raiders winning multiple state bouts opening with a 9-4 decision over ADM’s Kayden Abel before being handed a second-round loss at the hands of Denver’s Brody Tiedt (7-0). Silver, after receiving a second-round consolation bye, battled to a 5-3 victory over North Liberty’s Brady Rolfes before his run in the second-grade 62-pound class was ended with a 12-0 setback against Team Porcelli’s Harrison Swihart.
Colton Stupka also competed at the tournament for the Anamosa team and like all of his teammates also claimed victory coming through with a fast 48-second fall in the second-round kindergarten 44-pound class over Alburnett’s Solomon Alcaraz while going 1-2 overall on the day.