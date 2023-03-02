DES MOINES
The best of the best of Iowa youth wrestling got together on the floor of Wells Fargo Arena Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, at the state AAU Kids Championships with the Anamosa Wrestling Club well represented as an impressive nine members hit the mats.
One, however, was able to wrestle his way all the way onto the medal stand as Carson Olmstead stood tall in the 3rd-4th grade 78-pound division taking fourth overall in the class after a marathon journey of eight bouts in the two days.
Olmstead opened his tournament taking a 6-1 decision over Little Muskies Wrestling Club’s Cole Panther in the first-round before being handed a tough 19-second pin setback against Siouxland Wrestling Academy’s Ben Howenstein in the second round.
Olmstead didn’t hang is head with the loss, instead he battled back in amazing fashion winning five consecutive bouts, starting with a 2:12 fall over Team Train’s Tracke Zinnel. Olmstead followed that triumphs over PCM’s Nixon Kain (8-0), Southern Iowa Outlaw’s Ely Groom (6-0), USA Mat Club’s Giancarlo Makinde (7-0) and in the consolation semifinal, pinned Moen Wrestling Academy’s Roman Moore (2:59) to advance to the consolation final.
The impressive winning streak would come to an end with a 9-2 loss against Sebolt Wrestling Academy’s Cael Combs in the third-place bout, leaving Olmstead with a fourth-place showing and 6-2 overall AAU state tournament record.
While Olmstead may have been the lone Anamosa Wrestling Club member to work his way onto the podium, he wasn’t the only Raider to have success at the state tournament, as numerous teammates won matches.
Wes Wheeler won multiple matches in the 5th-6th grade division for the Raider team, the first two of the tournament actually, defeating DC Elite’s Branz Manning (2-0) and Hinton’s Adrian Grosvenor (5-0).
In the quarterfinal round Wheeler was edged in a 5-0 decision at the hands of Powerhouse Wrestling Club’s Owen Fletcher before closing his tournament with a 4-1 setback against Harlan’s Avery Kimmen (4-1).
Beau Coons, Austin Coons and Jackson Burrell also tallied victories for the Anamosa team.
Coons, after a first-round loss, defeated SBL Warriors’ Cash Osborn with a 1:58 pin before IWAC’s Jaxysn Walk ended the Raider 62-pounder’s tournament with a 5-1 loss in the 3rd-4th grade second-round consolation.
Austin Coons followed the same path in the 5th-6th grade 108-pound class defeating North Scott Wrestling Club’s Bryden Gerhardt with a 2:50 pin sandwiched between a pair of setbacks against Akron-Westfield’s Ben St. Pierre (7-1) and Shenandoah Elk Wrestling Club’s Blake Burdorf (7-0).
Burrell did the same in the 7th-8th grade 160-pound class posting an impressive 2:41 fall over Lake Mills’ Uryah Soto in the consolation first-round as he opened (5-2 loss against Central Elkader’s Owen Hammersland) and finished (1:07 pin setback against Powerhouse Wrestling Club’s Kyle Walling) with defeats.
Kash Long (3rd-4th grade, 58-pounds), Alan Miller (3rd-4th grade 86-pounds), Drew Simon (3rd-4th grade 94-pounds) and Gus LaDue (7th-8th grade 70-pounds) all represented the Anamosa program at the state AAU event as well posting 0-2 records on Saturday.
The group of nine Anamosa wrestlers earned their way to the state AAU tournament after advancing through districts held inside the Cedar Rapids Prairie gym Sunday, Feb. 5.
Beau Coons claimed a title in the 3rd-4th grade 62-pound class rolling to a perfect 4-0 record that included a 7-1 decision over Big Game Wrestling’s Thomas Rohner in the championship match.
Four other Raiders stood second on the district podium as Olmstead, Simon, Wheeler and LaDue all accomplished the feat in their respective classes with Olmstead winning three bouts while Simon and Wheeler posted a pair of victories on the day.
Long, Miller, Austin Coons and Burnell all placed fourth to earn their trips to Des Moines.
Tucker Bixler (3rd-4th grade, 58-pounds), Kellen Sulzner (3rd-4th grade 66-pounds), Jake Bixler (3rd-4th grade 70-pounds), Akaeo Smith (3rd-4th grade 78-pounds), Liam Pearson (3rd-4th grade 86-pounds), Cruz Winekauf (5th-6th grade, 78-pounds), Rylan Dietiker (7th-8th grade 80-pounds), Andrew Tjaden (7th-8th grade 115-pounds) and Austin Hansen (7th-8th grade 125-pounds) also represented the Anamosa Wrestling Club at the district tournament.