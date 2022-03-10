As one of the first big-time pressure-filled tournaments youth wrestlers have experienced, the annual super peewee event at Young Arena in Waterloo can be a lot for some to take in.
For others, it can be a much-need learning experience.
Then for a rare few, it can be an opportunity to shine on the sport’s biggest stage.
For the 10 members of the Anamosa Wrestling Club competing at the two-day tournament Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, the group filled the spectrum with second grader Drew Simon leading the way with a sixth-place performance wrestling at 87-pounds.
Simon was impressive from the get-go opening his tournament with a 2:22 fall over Tiger Wrestling Club’s Nash Bral before following that up with a second-round 15-0 technical fall over Western Dubuque’s Logan Simon.
In the quarter-final round against Big Game’s Parker Christoffel, Simon cruised to a 13-0 rout before being handed a tough 16-10 setback in the semi-finals against Waukon’s Landon Marting.
Simon closed his tournament with losses against DC Elite’s Carver Crippen (39-seconds) and in the fifth-place match against Lenox’s Tyler Owen (8-3).
While Simon was the lone Anamosa Wrestling Club member to earn a spot on the podium at the super peewee state event, he wasn’t the only one to win matches as teammates Luke Bixler (2-2 record), Tucker Bixler (2-2), Will Paulson (2-2), Leland Bragg (2-2), Alan Miller (1-2), Ryker Silver (1-2) and Akaeo Smith (1-2) all came through with victories.
Kash Long and Amos Bohlken also competed for the Anamosa team at the super peewee tournament.