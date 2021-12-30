ANAMOSA
As the greatest wrestler Anamosa High School has ever produced graduating back in 2004, two-time state champion Moza Fay went on to have a highly decorated career at the University of Northern Iowa as a two-time collegiate All-American.
Once graduating from UNI in 2009, Fay competed for a coveted berth on the USA Olympic wrestling team training in Colorado Springs and since his competitive wrestling days wrapped up several years ago, Fay has wanted to give back to the sport that has given him so much.
The former Raider superstar does exactly that through numerous wrestling camps he hosts all over the country, and he was back in Anamosa Sunday, Dec. 19, and Monday, Dec. 20, doing what he’s always loved.
“For me it was an honor and I’m so grateful to be able to come back to Anamosa and host those camps,” said Fay, who hosted a camp for middle and high schoolers last Sunday while elementary kids absolutely took over the mats Monday evening.
“This was the first time I’ve seen the new wrestling room and getting to meet Anamosa’s high school women’s and men’s coaches was great, too. It was fun seeing some of the last names that I was very familiar with when I was here in Anamosa, only those names now went with different kids. It was great catching up with people I haven’t seen in a long time.
Fay’s camps did a lot more than just help area youth with their wrestling skills, the proceeds taken in, which accounted for more than $900, went to help a local family through the Anamosa Lawrence Community Center as well as a donation to Camp Courageous in Monticello.
“As much as I enjoyed both days being back in my home town and getting to meet the kids and their parents through the camps, in the end helping out families in the area is what it’s all about, especially this time of the year,” Fay said. “Benji Silver came up with the idea of donating all the proceeds from the camps to some area charities and I couldn’t have agreed more. With some help from Scott Wheeler, we were able to help them out.”
The Anamosa wrestling camp idea came up rather quickly as Fay, knowing he would be in town for the holidays visiting family in the area, wanted to give back to his community.
“It took a lot of help from a lot of people to be able to pull this off,” Fay said. “But everyone worked together and got the word out and so many from all over the surrounding area, not just Anamosa, showed up big time to make this happen. Anamosa boys’ coach Chris Looney, girls’ coach Dave Jenkins and Anamosa wrestling club coach Scott Wheeler all so many others helped in spreading the news about the camps. I hope kids enjoyed them as much as I did, because for me it was a blast. Hopefully I’ll be able to come back and do it again sometime soon.”