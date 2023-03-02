ANAMOSA
Making it to the state tournament is an extremely special, and often times rare experience for most wrestlers at any level of competition.
The level of talent it takes to make it to the sport’s pinnacle requires extremely hard work and an amazing amount of sacrifice.
That’s what makes what the Scranton and Wheeler families accomplished over the last month for their respective Anamosa wrestling programs that much more amazing.
Not only did sophomore Austin and freshman Hudson Scranton advance to the state tournament for the first time as the brothers represented the Raider boys’ wrestling program, but their sister Ava, an Anamosa senior, also made a state berth with the girls with Austin and Ava earning spots on their respective medal stands.
Another extremely difficult accomplishment.
The Wheeler’s can boast the same.
Junior Easton Wheeler became a two-time state qualifier this season and was joined at state by his sophomore brother Miken for the AHS boys’ program while their 6th-grade brother Wes earned a spot at the AAU state tournament this past weekend representing the Anamosa Wrestling Club.
The Scranton’s and Wheeler’s, who’s families have been friends for years, were a perfect 6-for-6 in state tournament berths this winter, but their journey to that kind of success didn’t exactly come easily.
“It’s always exciting when a parent gets to see their kids accomplish their goals, said Jon Scranton, who with his wife Aimee have traveled all over the country throughout the last decade taking Austin and Hudson to AAU wrestling tournaments.
“The boys advanced very quickly through the wrestling ranks and we joined up with the DC Elite club and wrestled with them under the Anamosa banner. But it was former Anamosa Wrestling Club coaches Shane Forbes and Brett McLaughlin who initially got my two interested in wrestling. I know the boys still stay in touch with Shane, their first wrestling coach.”
Both Austin and Hudson have had amazing success through the AAU ranks winning numerous tournaments and making multiple state AAU appearances.
“I thought it was a pretty cool experience for not only all three of us to make it to state, but to have the Wheeler’s do it too was really nice,” Hudson said. “We’re all friends and have been for as long as I can remember, and when you get to experience something as special as the state tournament and do it with your life-long friends, it doesn’t get any better than that.
His brother Austin agrees.
“Our families are really close and have been for a long time,” said Austin of his relationship with the Wheeler’s. “I was over at the Wheeler’s house more than I was at home as a little kid, and not too much has changed today. Annette (Wheeler) even bought me a case of Dr. Pepper for my birthday. It’s so cool for all of us to have ben able to make it to state together.”
Austin and Easton’s birthdays are just one day apart as are Miken and Hudson’s.
The route into the sport of wrestling was much different for Ava, however.
“I refused to wrestle when I was little,” said Ava, a three-time state place-winner with the Anamosa girls’ program.
“Back then it was more of a boys’ sport and I wanted nothing to do with it. I watched my brothers wrestle at their tournaments over the years and had no interest in getting into wrestling whatsoever.”
A chat with then Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach Shania DeShaw during her freshman year of high school changed Ava’s mind.
“She talked me into it,” Ava said. “I played volleyball for Shania and I was kind of on the fence about wrestling. It was a new sport at Anamosa High School and she helped me decided it was something I should at least try. I’m so glad I did. I would have never guessed that the experience would turn out to be what it became, life changing actually.”
Ava’s dad never pushed her into the sport.
“Ava’s journey into wrestling was quite different than the boys,” said Jon, who like with his boys through all their AAU travels, became deeply involved in his daughter’s high school wrestling journey as an assistant coach.
“It was a struggle for Ava at first, but I was really impressed with not only how quickly she took to the sport, but how quickly she began to understand the technical aspect of things. She had some great girls to work with in the room all four years. Then to see her, Emily Watters and Maggie Wagner all get their 100th wins this season and all make it to state was a great ending.”
Easton, Miken and Wes had their own paths to wrestling success as well, and their mom and dad both played major roles.
“There are no words for how proud I am of all of these kids,” Annette Wheeler said. “My role in my boys’ development through the AAU stages was to videotape and then just love and encourage them the very best I could. My husband Scott was more involved in the technical aspect and was their coach with the Anamosa Wrestling Club throughout.
“Easton, Miken and Wes have worked so hard for so many years to get to this point. Wrestling is such a tough sport mentally, physically and emotionally, so to see all of them have the success they deserve is so rewarding.”
The journey to state for all six isn’t lost on Easton either.
“I don’t get too emotional when it comes to stuff like this, I’ll let my mom handle that, but it is cool for all of us to do something like this in the same season,” Easton said. “Pretty unique, I guess. I credit my parents and our coaches who all pushed us so hard over years. My mom handled a lot of the diet issues wrestlers have to constantly work through and my dad handled the coaching. Without either of them I don’t think any of this happens for Miken and I.”
Easton has a message for his little brother, too.
“I honestly think Wes will probably be even better than Miken and I,” he said. “He’s already better than we were at the same age.”
Wes has some pretty strong motivation, too.
“I’ve always looked up to Austin Scranton and someday I would like to do what he, Hudson and my brothers are doing making it to the state tournament,” said Wes, a three-time AAU state qualifier himself.
“My brothers and I always wrestle in the basement at our house, and hopefully that, as well as all the tournaments that my mom and dad take me to will make me the kind of wrestler they all are.
Only Ava graduates amongst the six Scranton and Wheeler superstars, so more state tournament berths could be in the offing. At least that’s what they’re working towards anyway.
“Getting to state only makes you want to work that much harder to get back,” Miken said. “Of the Wheeler and Scranton families, none of us wants to be the one not to get back there. We’ll do what it takes, but it sure was a fun ride for both of us this year.”