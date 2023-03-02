jex-03022023-spt-ana-wrestling-families-12a.jpg
It was a year to remember for the Scranton and Wheeler families in 2022-23, who each saw all three members earn state wrestling berths. The Wheeler’s, bottom, left to right, Easton (high school boys state tournament), Wes (6th grade AAU state) and Miken (high school boys) completed the trifecta as did the Scranton’s, above, left to right, Hudson (high school boys), Ava (high school girls state) and Austin (high school boys).

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

ANAMOSA

Making it to the state tournament is an extremely special, and often times rare experience for most wrestlers at any level of competition.

