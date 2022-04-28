ANAMOSA
It’s what area youth running enthusiasts look forward to each and every spring.
The Little Raiders’ Track and Field meet held at the Ken Fearing track in Anamosa.
And this year hundreds of kids from Jones County and much of eastern Iowa showed up Saturday, April 23, to compete in Anamosa for the event that saw more than 20 new meet records set as age groups from 6-to-12 shined in front of a big crowd and on a rare sunny and warm day.
Anamosa athletes also made a huge impression at the meet as area youth stars won 14 event championships, led by three from six-year-old Emmersyn Carlson and three from 12-year-old Nolan Weers.
Carlson topped the field in the girls’ 6-under 100-meter dash crossing the finish line with a time of 20.08-seconds while she also claimed the top spot in the 400 (1:38.89) and long jump (5-feet, 9-inches).
Weers had a huge day of his own in 11-12-year-old boys’ events, claiming a title in the 400 after crossing the finish line with a meet record 1:04.44 clocking while his championship-winning efforts in the 800 (2:31.63) and 1600 (5:28.48) also absolutely shattered meet records.
The pair weren’t the only Anamosa youth winning titles and setting records at the meet either.
Johanna Shaffer, in the girls’ 9-10 400-meter dash set a new meet record breaking the tape with a title-winning time of 1:13.12 while Mia Woodward unleashed a 12-0.5 throw in the 7-8 shot put to finish first.
On the boys’ side Anamosa’s Ryker Silver not claimed a title in the 6-under 200 crossing first with a 40.44 clocking but topped the field in the 400 pulling away down the stretch to post a time of 1:36.71 that made him another local multi-champion at the meet.
Anamosa’s Waylon Heims bested the field in the 9-10 200 coming through with a 31.66 clocking while Anamosa’s Kael Hora claimed the top spot in the 7-8 1600 with a 7:32.65 clocking.
Area youth also showed field event strengths as well as Anamosa’s Jacob Gatto flew 10-4 to win the 7-8 long jump while Anamosa’s Akaeo Smith set a new meet record with his 23-9 effort in the shot put that easily bested the field.
See list of other area competitors on the Journal-Eurkea website.
See
Area youth who also competed at the Little Raiders Track and Field meet in the girls’ division were: 6-under 100- Grace Lawton (6th, 21.12), Quinn Sulzner (9th, 21.49), Abby Agne (11th, 21.83); 7-8 100- Claire Ruess (4th, 18.18), Hadley Ruess (7th, 18.50), Olivia Engelbart (8th, 18.92), Caeleigh Weber-McKeon (14th, 19.78), Mia Woodward (16th, 21.83); 9-10 100- Jadalyn Miell (6th, 16.06), Johanna Shaffer (10th, 16.66), Addy Miller (13th, 17.45), Ava Stumma (14th, 17.57), London Rohwedder (16th, 18.00), Emelia Waterman (17th, 18.40), Addi Tjaden (21st, 19.97); 11-12 100- Grace McWherter (9th, 15.95), Quinn Ruess (12th, 16.89), Audrey Dawes (16th, 17.24); 6-under 200- Emmersyn Carlson (4th, 49.84), Grace Lawton (9th, 55.76), Quinn Sulzner (10th, 56.07); 7-8 200- Claire Ruess (3rd, 41.55), Hadley Ruess (4th, 42.19), Ashlyn Heying (6th, 43.09), Olivia Engelbart (8th, 43.53), Caeleigh Weber-McKeon (11th, 46.56); 9-10 200- Johanna Shaffer (2nd, 32.08), Addy Miller (11th, 37.51), Emelia Waterman (15th, 39.29); Ava Stumma (19th, 42.98); 11-12 200- Lauren Heying (7th, 32.60), Zakiya Smith (9th, 33.73), Livia Rohwedder (10th, 34.24), Grace McWherter (11th, 34.29), Emily Gorman (14th, 35.14), Quinn Ruess (16th, 36.08), Kannan Antonelli (19th, 37.10); 6-under 400- Grace Lawton (7th, 2:04.40), Quinn Sulzner (7th, 2:04.40); 7-8 400- Olivia Engelbart (4th, 1:40.60), Hadley Ruess (6th, 1:41.97), Ashlyn Heying (7th, 1:43.34); 9-10 400- Jadalyn Miell (5th, 1:23.10); Addy Miller (9th, 1:26.17), London Rohwedder (14th, 1:31.82); 11-12 400- Lauren Heying (3rd, 1:12.50), Zakiya Smith (4th, 1:18.10), Emily Gorman (5th, 1:19.23); Grace McWherter (9th, 1:26.89); Kannan Antonelli (11th, 1:29.22); 11-12 800- Lauren Heying (4th, 3:20.56); 11-12 1600- Audrey Dawes (3rd, 6:58.92); 6-under long jump- Grace Lawton (3rd, 4-11), Quinn Sulzner (4th, 4-3.5), Abby Agne (7th, 3-7); 7-8 long jump- Caeleigh Weber-McKeon (7th, 6-7), Hadley Ruess (9th, 6-3.5), Claire Ruess (10th, 6-3), Mia Woodward (11th, 6-2); Joslyn Carlson (12th, 5-5); 9-10 long jump- Johanna Shaffer (3rd, 11-5.5), Jadalyn Miell (4th, 10-5), Emelia Waterman (7th, 9-1), London Rohwedder (9th, 8-9), Ava Stumma (14th, 7-1); 11-12 long jump- Zakiya Smith (3rd, 11-8.5), Audrey Dawes (5th, 11-3.5), Quinn Ruess (6th, 10-11), Grace McWherter (7th, 10-7), Kannan Antonelli (9th, 9-6), Emily Gorman (12th, 8-0); 9-10 shot put- Jadalyn Miell (2nd, 16-7.5), Emerson Schwendinger (4th, 10-5); 11-12 shot put- Zakiya Smith (2nd, 20-3), Kannah Antonelli (6th, 17-5.5), Quinn Ruess (7th, 14-7).
Area youth competing in the boys’ division were: 6-under 100- Ryker Silver (2nd, 18.75), Jaxen Tjaden (3rd, 18.84), Amos Bohlken (7th, 21.76), Lincoln Woods (8th, 21.77), Wyatt Erps (9th, 22.44), Vinny Michel (11th, 22.97), Alex Speed (13th, 24.14), Justin Steinlage (15th, 27.86); 7-8 100- Landry Bildstein (3rd, 16.88), Kael Hora (4th, 17.61), Jacob Gatto (5th, 17.64), Alan Miller (6th, 17.78), Akaeo Smith (8th, 18.11), Will Paulsen (13th, 18.98), Caleb Agne (15th, 19.28), Noah Pape (19th, 19.72), Kaiden Baumler (20th, 20.02), Gavin McNamara (22nd, 21.96); 9-10 100- Waylon Heims (3rd, 14.87), Cooper Merritt (6th, 15.93); Carson Woods (7th, 16.14); Levi Gorman (13th, 18.21), Max Woodward (17th, 20.44); 11-12 100- Yoset Howard (6th, 15.37), Kasin Paulsen (9th, 15.69), Tristan Smith (12th, 17.32); 6-under 200- Jaxen Tjaden (2nd, 42.29), Lincoln Woods (6th, 49.93), Amos Bohlken (6th, 49.93), Vinny Michel (9th, 51.57), Wyatt Erps (11th, 53.71); 7-8 200- Alan Miller (3rd, 37.70), Landry Bildstein (4th, 37.83), Trae Anselmo-Easterly (38.52), Jacob Gatto (11th, 41.52), Noah Pape (13th, 42.72), Liam Keister (16th, 47.01); 9-10 200- Talon Bildstein (2nd, 32.73), Cooper Merritt (3rd, 33.34); Carson Woods (6th, 35.39), Kellen Sulzner (8th, 35.60), Hudson Baumler (12th, 37.01), Levi Gorman (17th, 40.97); 11-12 200- Kasin Paulsen (6th, 35.06), Tristan Smith (9th, 37.24), Adel Burgess (10th, 38-59), Kaleb Werner (11th, 41.01); 6-under 400- Jaxson Tjaden (2nd, 1:39.55), Lincoln Woods (5th, 1:52.13), Wyatt Erps (7th, 1:59.74), Vinny Michel (8th, 1:59.83), Alex Speed (9th, 2:04.18); 7-8 400- Alan Miller (2nd, 1:28.07), Kael Hora (5th, 1:32.79), Jacob Gatto (6th, 1:34.09), Akaeo Smith (8th, 1:34.32), Jasper Speed (10th, 1:41.96), Liam Keister (11th, 1:44.82), Caleb Agne (12th, 1:51.50); 9-10 400- Waylon Heims (2nd, 1:16.48), Talon Bildstein (3rd, 1:19.48), Carson Woods (5th, 1:24.02), Trevor Dawes (7th, 1:26.76), TJ Engelbart (10th, 1:28.47), Kellen Sulzner (12th, 1:30.24), Dylan Keltner (14th, 1:39.33); 11-12 400- Yoset Howard (8th, 1:24.05), Tristan Smith (11th, 1:29.65), Adam McWherter (13th, 1:30.70), Abel Burgess (14th, 1:35.70), Kaleb Werner (15th, 1:39.99), Callan Keister (16th, 1:42.65); 9-10 800- Jake Bixler (5th, 3:17.60), Carson Woods (6th, 3:17.82), Talon Bildstein (7th, 3:18.99), TJ Engelbart (8th, 3:19.90), Trevor Dawes (9th, 3:21.27), Hudson Baumler (10th, 3:23.44), Kellen Sulzner (11th, 3:32.58), Dylan Keltner (12th, 3:43.21); 11-12 800- Yoset Howard (5th, 3:17.19), Abel Burgess (7th, 3:23.54), Callan Keister (9th, 4:02.79), Adam McWherter (10th, 4:11.07); 7-8 1600- Will Paulsen (3rd, 8:48.32); 9-10 1600- Cooper Merritt (4th, 6:16.82),Trevor Dawes (6th, 6:45.58), Jake Bixler (7th, 7:16.32), Dylan Keltner (9th, 7:50.34); 11-12 1600- Callan Keister (3rd, 7:37.71); 6-under long jump- Ryker Silver (2nd, 6-10.5), Vinny Michel (4th, 6-4), Lincoln Woods (5th, 6-3), Jaxen Tjaden (6th, 5-7.5), Luke Bixler (7th, 5-2), Justin Steinlage (10th, 3-8), Sonny Michel (11th, 1-7.5); 7-8 long jump- Akaeo Smith (3rd, 9-2), Landry Bildstein (4th, 8-4.5), Kaiden Baumler (5th, 7-2.5), Caleb Agne (6th, 6-11), Noah Pape (7th, 6-10), Will Paulsen (9th, 6-4), Liam Keister (12th, 5-3.5), Gavin McNamara (13th, 4-2.5); 9-10 long jump- Hudson Baumler (6th, 9-6), Trevor Dawes (7th, 9-5), Levi Gorman (8th, 9-0), TJ Engelbart (10th, 8-6), Jake Bixler (11th, 8-3.5), Kellen Sulzner (12th, 7-4), Max Woodward (13th, 6-9.5); 11-12 long jump- Kasin Paulsen (6th, 9-3.5), Kaleb Werner (7th, 8-6.5), Adam McWherter (8th, 7-5.5); 7-8 shot put- Gavin McNamara (2nd, 17-7.5), Noah Pape (3rd, 17-2), Landry Bildstein (4th, 15-2), Liam Keister (7th, 13-4), Kaiden Baumler (8th, 12-11), Will Paulsen (10th, 11-7); 9-10 shot put- Talon Bildstein (2nd, 17-5.5), Levi Gorman (3rd, 17-5), Max Woodward (4th, 16-4.5), Hudson Baumler (5th, 17-1.5), Dylan Keltner (6th, 16-0); 11-12 shot put- Kasin Paulsen (2nd, 22-2.5), Yoset Howard (3rd, 16-2), Callan Keister (4th, 15-1).