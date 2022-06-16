It sure didn’t take former Springville standout Libby Moore very long to get her feet wet pitching at the collegiate level, as the freshman for the Augsburg University softball team showed she has the stuff during a solid 2022 campaign.
While Augsburg struggled to win games this past spring, posting an 11-26 overall record and 3-19 mark in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Moore used the time to get acclimated to the collegiate level posting a 1-5 overall record with a 3.78 earned run average.
Moore made her Augsburg pitching debut in Madison, Wisconsin, pitching 2.2 innings against Edgewood College back on March 5, recording a pair of strikeouts. Moore’s longest stints in the circle were seven-inning stretches she pulled off four different times, the first coming against Loras College March 14, before picking up her first collegiate pitching victory against Saint Benedict April 9, helping the Auggies to a 10-7 triumph.
Moore also pitched seven frames against Bethel University April 29, and Concordia-Moorhead May 3.
Moore’s top strikeout performance was against Wentworth March 12, in her second collegiate appearance fanning five in four innings of work.
For the season Moore finished with 22 strikeouts in 50 innings of work during the 2022 campaign.