jex-09152022-spt-column-leonard-10a.jpg

Anamosa High School icon Jack Leonard holds a coveted photo of the undefeated 1947 Raider football team he was a member of for an AJ-E feature story that appeared in the paper seven years ago. Leonard, who for decades regularly attended Anamosa football games, passed away recently.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of all-time Anamosa High School icon Jack Leonard.

For those of you who were never awarded the opportunity of meeting the man, you missed one of the good ones.

