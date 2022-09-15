I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of all-time Anamosa High School icon Jack Leonard.
For those of you who were never awarded the opportunity of meeting the man, you missed one of the good ones.
One of the greatest, actually.
Jack absolutely bled Raider blue and during his more than 90 years on this earth, rarely missed a Friday night Anamosa football game.
I can almost feel your eyes rolling after reading that proclamation, but it was true.
Jack was Mr. Anamosa Blue Raider football for more than a generation.
It was what he did. What he was compelled to do.
He supported his hometown team, and he did it each and every Friday night.
In fact, he went decades without missing a single home game.
How do I know all this?
I wrote a column about Jack meeting him for the first time back in 2015 during the Raiders’ amazing undefeated run to a class 2A district championship that included the program’s first-ever post-season football victories.
Jack had seen Anamosa football through a lot of ups and downs during the years before and after that particular story, but his faith never wavered and was always there having the Raiders’ backs no matter what.
Win or lose.
That 2015 campaign was one filled with a lot of winning however, and Leonard loved every second of it.
Winning is what Jack was used to watching (and being a part of as a Blue Raider player himself in his high school days), but especially when he was a kid sneaking into Anamosa football games during the 1930s and 40s as the Raiders were on a run of consecutive undefeated seasons from 1937-1942.
During the stretch, Anamosa went 47 straight games without being beaten, an Iowa high school football record that stood for decades until Waterloo East topped it in the late 1960s and early 1970s going 56 consecutive games without a loss.
To this day the 47-game unbeaten streak is still tied for the third-longest in all-time Iowa high school football annals, and Leonard was there to witness pretty much all of it.
But Jack didn’t just enjoy watching football, he played it too, and at an extremely high level leading the Raiders to another undefeated campaign (8-0) his senior year in 1947.
Even after his high school playing days were over, Leonard, after joining the military, was one of a mere 30 players selected to represent the U.S. Army team in Stuttgart, Germany, playing football in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
Leonard was co-Captain on his team and was joined by Anamosa High School classmates Jack and John Beardsley.
But what struck me the most upon meeting Jack seven years ago, was his passion for high school football.
You could feel it. And see it in the way his face just lit-up when discussing his Blue Raiders.
“Where else would I go on a Friday night,” he told me back in 2015. “I’m just drawn to high school football.
“Pros make millions and in college you better be good or they don’t want you. In high school you get the very best of what football is all about. Kids playing the sport because they love it and giving their all. You don’t always get that at those other levels.”
We’re going to miss you Jack, because there aren’t too many like you either.