It was just my second year of covering the Springville volleyball program, and the first for head coach Claude Howard and his wife Tiel, who was the team’s assistant.
Not a whole lot was expected out of the Orioles coming into the 2013 campaign coming off an 8-27 run in 2012, and eighth-place finish in the Tri-Rivers Conference.
But the team improved throughout the fall, to the point of winning the new Tri-Rivers Conference West division (first season with divisions) with a perfect 8-0 league record, and the team entered the class 1A playoffs on a roll.
That roll took them all the way to the regional championship match where they faced New London at Iowa City West with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Yes, the same New London program Springville just defeated Wednesday, Oct. 26, in an absolute thriller that no one in attendance inside the West Liberty gym that night will ever forget.
What got lost in the shuffle by me during the wild celebration afterwards as the Orioles rallied from two sets down to earn a fourth consecutive state tournament berth winning 27-29, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 16-14, was that the 2013 contest against the very same Tiger program played out in almost the exact same manner.
Absolutely unbelievable.
Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.
Back in 2013, Springville fell down two sets to none. Just like they did Wednesday night. And rallied back for a heart-stopping 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 victory. Just like they did Wednesday night.
The set scores from 2013 and 2022 were incredibly similar too, a fact that wasn’t lost on Howard.
“I became the head coach at Springville in 2013, 10 seasons ago,” he said. “That year our team started slow and then exploded to a 29-10 record heading into the regional final. We received a No. 11 ranking to finish that season and after a great post-season run, we matched up with No. 3 New London at Iowa City West. We lost the first two sets, but gathered ourselves in the moment and gutted out a three-set finish beating New London 3-2 to make it to the state tournament (for the first time since 2008).
“Wednesday night we were ranked No. 1 and played No. 12 New London in the regional final at West Liberty. Our team was down 0-2 and we engaged our winning mindset and used some colorful language to inspire and motivate this team to put their goal on their hearts and win. They did it. The parallels are incredible. Senior leadership. Love for the team. Respect for the sport. Quite the journey. Quite the story. An unforgettable run.”
Back in 2013, this year’s senior class (Ashlynne Zaruba, Nia Howard, Molly Stamp, Kennady Breitfelder, Lily Clark, Alivia Hoyt and Morgan Schwiebert) were mere third graders, most of whom hadn’t likely even picked up a volleyball yet.
Ten years ago, the seniors were Tracy Kilburg, Leanna Mysak, Kerrigan Riley, Sidney Hopkins and Emmie Rommann. Junior Sarah Matus and sophomores Megan Wagaman, Chrissy Hoogland and Ashley Brady also played vital roles, and were keys to the Orioles scoring that historic victory back in 2013.
As I remember, because I was there in the gym at Iowa City West High School back in 2013 as well, the crowds, just like Wednesday night, were electric.
Springville’s setter that fall was Hopkins, who against New London in the regional final dished out 54 assists. A school-record that stood until, you guessed it, Wednesday night when Nia Howard tallied an incredible 55.
The Orioles, back in 2013, rallied behind the hitting of Wagaman (18 kills), Mysak (17), Riley (14) and Kilburg (12) to come back against the Tigers. Wagaman led the defense with four blocks while Mysak (3) and Hopkins (2).
Serving, much like in 2022, was key in 2013 as the Springville girls ripped volleyballs over the net at a 92-percent clip with 10 going for aces. Riley had three of them while Kilburg (2), Matus (2), Mysak (1), Hopkins (1) and Brady (1) all delivered in the clutch.
Much like Wednesday night, a strong support system helped the 2013 team to that incredible comeback.
“Our fans really helped us through this,” Mysak said that night in Iowa City. “They had our backs the whole way and wouldn’t let us quit when we got down early.”
Stamp felt the exact same way Wednesday night in West Liberty.
“Our students and community really showed up, and we needed them,” she said. “New London had a big crowd there, too, and were loud but we were able to tune a lot of that out knowing we had so much support from our side of the court.”
Like Howard said, the parallels between the 2013 and 2022 New London regional championship game matches are nothing short of amazing.
There’s something else that isn’t lost on me either.
Springville has played some incredible high-level volleyball for a very long time, and when you have a history of winning, it’s so much easier to believe you can come through even when the odds seem massively stacked against you.
In 2013 and last Wednesday night, they sure were for the Orioles. And the exact same scenario played out.