When I hear Anamosa boys’ track and field coach Justin Bader mention this 2023 Raider team could be one of the most talented he’s ever had, those words immediately caught my attention.
Why?
Because of the massively high praise it was.
Bader has had some incredibly gifted groups during his tenure at Anamosa, and he’s usually not one for hyperbole.
Bader says things as they are, so he obviously must honestly feel this group of Raiders this season have the chance to accomplish some pretty amazing things.
That got me to thinking. Yeah, it could be another really fun spring season for our area spring programs at Anamosa, Midland and Springville.
Bader is spot on with his early analysis of his boys’ team, as Jay Gatto returns after the single greatest long jump season ever seen in Anamosa as he flew 22-feet, 3-inches at the state meet a year ago to score a medal in the event taking fourth against the class 2A field (and bettered that with a new school 23-0 leap earlier this spring).
Gatto is also back from state qualifying Raider relays in the distance medley (with Shea Keister), shuttle hurdle (with Tysen Gravel) and sprint medley (with Grant Lubben).
Keister also earned an individual state berth last spring in the 800-meters where he will look to make a return trip to Drake Stadium where he also competed in the 4x800 relay with returning teammates Grayson Weers and Seth Countryman.
But it’s not just the Anamosa boys’ program that could making some noise at the state track meet this spring, as junior Maddie Fischer, who longtime throwers coach Joe Beadle calls the best he’s worked with in the discus since program record-holder Audra Ketelsen back in 2005, will be seeking a state championship.
Fischer was sensational all of last spring on her way to earning a fifth-place medal in the 2A discus in Des Moines where she unleashed a 122-foot, 6-inch effort against the best the sport has to offer.
The Anamosa girls’ soccer program continues to improve under the tutelage of head coach Tom Rogers, and last season reached the .500 mark for the first time in more than a decade returning some impressive talent in leading scorer Chloe Breitbach as well J.J. Christensen and keeper Michaela Scranton.
Dr. Mike Weston continues the rebuilding project with the Raider boys’ soccer program as another young collection of talent makes their way to the high school level.
Anamosa girls’ golf has witnessed a couple of historic campaigns each of the last two springs under head coach Tammy Seeley, and looks to make another state tournament berth after their school-record run of back-to-back trips to the elite level in 2021 and 2022.
Lexah Miller, Ava Hinrichsen, Kate Sander, Kennedy Ward and Hannah Greif were all on hand in Cedar Falls last May for the class 2A state event in Cedar Falls and would like nothing more than to complete the trifecta this season.
The boys’ golf program will be under new leadership as longtime coach Trent Jeffrey has moved on with Corey McCracken taking over the reins.
Midland also returns plenty on talent on the track as Anna Bartels is back for another run after making it to Des Moines in the 400-meter dash, 4x400 relay (with returners Alivia Smith, Alyssa Eckhardt and Gracie Franzen), 4x200 relay and sprint medley relay (with Eckhardt and Jaden Gatts) as the program was well represented in Des Moines.
Gatts, one of the top high jumpers in the area, is back and healthy and ready for one final shot at a 1A state high school championship after gutting her way to Des Moines last year on an extremely sore hamstring placing 16th in the state.
Sawyer House and Brayden Grau return after trips to state as members of the 4x200 and 4x100 relays losing teammates Cayden Miller and Jonny Thomsen to graduation.
Springville was represented by Nia Howard (400-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles) looks like a sure-fire bet to make it back to Des Moines while bringing along a few of her teammates as well with some relays.
We’ll delve much deeper into all of the above and everything the 2023 spring season has to offer when the AJ-E’s Spring Sports Preview publishes April 6.