DES MOINES
It takes a special talent to be able to make it to the state meet, but when it comes to the elite of the elite in Iowa high school track and field, it’s the Drake Relays that bring out the very best each and every year.
That’s because only the very best, regardless of class, are able to earn a berths to the extremely prestigious event inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
The Anamosa and Midland girls' and boys' programs will be represented at that elite event taking to the blue oval Thursday, April 27, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, as a total of 15 athletes will be taking part in seven different events.
Anamosa’s Maddie Fischer (discus), Jay Gatto (long jump, 4x100 relay and distance medley relay), Shea Keister (distance medley), Seth Countryman (distance medley), Aiden Strube (4x100 and distance medley), Grant Lubben (4x100), Keaton Haverly (4x100) will represent the Raider programs in Des Moines.
Midland’s Jaden Gatts (high jump, 4x100), Alivia Smith (4x100), Anna Bartels (4x100), Alyssa Eckhardt (4x100), Justin Block (4x100), Sawyer House (4x100), Brayden Grau (4x100) and Jared Crock (4x100) will represent the Eagles as have all ranked as among the best in their particular events all spring long, and earned the right to compete against the best of the best inside Drake Stadium.
Fischer, the lone representative for the Raider girls’ program and one of the top throwers in all of class 2A for the past couple of seasons in the discus, has taken her game to an entirely new level in 2023. She earned her trip to the Drake Relays after topping the 118-foot, 10-inch requirement quite easily coming through with a career-best 130-8 effort at Anamosa’s own home meet March 11.
Fischer is seeded 13th overall in the state and ranks as the No. 4 thrower in all of class 2A.
“Maddie has shown for quite some time that she’s one of the best in the game when it comes to the discus, and her making it to the Drake Relays is something I fully expected to happen this year,” said Raider throwers coach Joe Beadle, who has worked with Fischer since the youth levels in elementary school.
“She deserves to be on this kind of elite stage because that’s what she is, an elite level discus thrower. It’ll be fun to see her compete there with all the top throwers in the state.”
Fischer will compete in the Drake Relays high school discus event Thursday at 2:20 p.m. as Pleasant Valley’s Reese Goodlet comes into the event with the top throw at 142-8.
Gatto, the greatest long jumper in Anamosa history, is off to a sensational start this spring shattering his own school record coming through with a 23-0 leap March 16, at the University of Dubuque Indoor meet. That effort placed the Raider senior as the fourth-best jumper coming into the event and the best in all of class 2A.
Gatto will compete at the Drake Relays high school long jump event Friday at 8:30 a.m. as Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama has the top jump in the state at 23-11.75.
Gatto most likely won’t have too much time to rest his legs either, as he’ll be competing in the distance medley relay with teammates Strube, Countryman and Keister Friday at 10:03 a.m.
The foursome earned their invitation to the Relays after a sparkling 3-minute, 37.30-second clocking Tuesday, April 18, at Mid-Prairie and enter the event seeded 23rd among the 24 programs invited.
The top distance medley time coming into the Relays is from Johnston with a 3:31.96 clocking.
Lubben, Strube, Haverly and Gatto will represent the Raiders in the 4x100 relay coming in seeded 61st against the 96 teams invited and set their Relays standard with a 44.27 clocking at Central DeWitt April 11.
Cedar Rapids Washington leads all high school competitors in the 4x100 with their Relays-best 42.32 effort as the event is set for 9:58 a.m. on Saturday.
“Getting three events to the Drake Relays as a class 2A school is a huge accomplishment for our kids,” said Anamosa boys track coach Justin Bader. “These kids, and all of our kids, have put in a lot of work so it’s nice to see that hard work pay off.
“We’re just going down and have some fun and just try and run/jump our season-bests. This will also be a preview for the state meet for these guys and our team. Jay’s goal after finishing eighth at the Drake Relays long jump a year ago is to bring home a medal with a top-6 finish. That would be the first medal for any Anamosa athlete since 2008 when Colton Kelly won the Drake Relays high jump.”
Anamosa’s distance medley and 4x100 relays are the first to qualify for Drake since 2017.
Gatts has also taken her high jump game to an entirely new level in this her senior season qualifying for the Relays after a 5-4 leap in Goose Lake March 30. Gatts enters the girls’ high jump in Des Moines seeded 13th and is tied with the top jump in all of class 1A.
Gatts will compete inside Drake Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning against a field that includes top high school high jumper Josie Moreland, of Waukee, who comes in with a state-best 5-8 effort.
The Eagle girls will compete in the 4x100 relay Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and come into the event seeded 35th in the state regardless of class and have the No. 2 time in all of class 1A after posting a qualifying 51.02 clocking early in the season at North Cedar April 11.
Dowling Catholic leads all Iowa high school girls' 4x100 programs coming in with a time of 48.90.
The Midland boys hit the track Saturday, at 9:58 a.m. after earning their invitation to the Relays coming through with a 44.74 clocking competing at the Bellevue meet just last week Thursday, April 20.
The Eagle time places them 96th in the state overall but in the top-10 (eighth) in all of class 1A as Cedar Rapids Washington enters the event with the top high school boys' 4x100 clocking at 42.32.