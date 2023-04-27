jex-04272023-spt-ana-girls-track-fischer2-14a.jpg
Anamosa junior Maddie Fischer leads an impressive list of area talent competing at the prestigious Drake Relays Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29.

DES MOINES

It takes a special talent to be able to make it to the state meet, but when it comes to the elite of the elite in Iowa high school track and field, it’s the Drake Relays that bring out the very best each and every year.

