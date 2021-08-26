WYOMING
It just seems to be what the Fawn Creek Country Club golf teams do each and every summer when it comes tournament time.
If they’re not winning championships, like the women did a few weeks ago at the Eastern Iowa event in Solon (their eighth in a row), they’re right there in the hunt.
Like the men were Saturday, Aug. 21, competing in the annual Three Rivers tournament, held this year on the Little Bear Country Club course in Wyoming.
Coming into every Three Rivers tournament, the Fawn Creek men are annually considered, if not ‘the’ favorite to win the title, they’re thought to be one of a very select few at the top.
After 18 holes of play in Wyoming, that’s exactly where the Fawn Creek men were yet again.
Right near the top at the one-day event.
The Anamosa club, led by a pair of solid rounds from Mike Carrier and Mike McGreevy, finished as the Three Rivers tournament runner-up after turning in a score of 910 that trailed only champion DeWitt Springbrook.
Carrier claimed the club’s medalist honor based on a card back over McGreevy, his playing partner, after both carded rounds of 73 on the Little Bear course.
Carrier opened with a one-over par 37 on his first nine holes then came back with an even-par 36 that placed him in the tournament top-10 at eighth overall.
McGreevy started out sizzling hot posting an opening nine-hole score of two-under par 34 that tied for the tournament’s best with Springbrook’s Kevin Kirsch after nine holes of play. McGreevy, who claimed the club’s runner-up medalist award, then came in with a three-over 39 to finish tied with six other golfers, including Carrier, at eighth overall.
Ed Rodts (36-38), Brian McDonald (36-38) and Keegan Buchholtz (37-37) all posted scores in the tournament top-20 as well for the Fawn Creek team each finishing with rounds of 74 that tied for 14th overall.
Only Springbrook tallied more individual scores in the tournament top-20 than Fawn Creek’s five as the DeWitt club had eight overall.
Tracy Bergman just missed making it six Fawn Creek golfers in the top-20 after making his way through the Little Bear course with a 75 (37-38) that tied for 21st.
Derek Snead came through with a 76 (37-39) while Brian Neville posted a 77 (39-38).
Rounding out the Fawn Creek scoring at the 18-hole tournament were: Jim Petrak (39-39) 78, Darin Sander (37-41) 78, Chad Norton (39-40) 79, Scott Nemmers (40-39) 79, Jeff Sailer (39-41) 80 and Steve Oujiri (42-41) 83.
Bellevue’s Conner Michels claimed the Three River tournament individual championship carding a four-under par round of 68 (36-32) that included a four-under 32 on his final nine holes of the day.
Springbrook’s Kirsch was runner-up with a 69 (34-35) as the DeWitt club had four of the top-5 individual scores at the event.
Springbrook raced to the lead immediately posting a score of 139 that was two strokes better than runner-up Bellevue (141) two holes into the event and just kept gradually building on that lead all day long.
After a bit of a slow start, Fawn Creek kept moving up the standings at every stop as their 443 score six holes into the tournament moved them from fourth to second, where they would stay for the rest of the day.
After Springbrook’s title-winning 877 score and Fawn Creek’s runner-up 910, Three Rivers tournament team scoring included: Bellevue (933), Little Bear (958), Calamus Wapsi Oaks (959), Maquoketa (963) and Preston Plum River (1,018).