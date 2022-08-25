jex-08252022-spt-fawn-men-team-11a.jpg

Members of the Fawn Creek Country Club men’s golf team competing at the annual Three-Rivers tournament, held Saturday, Aug. 10, in Bellevue were, left to right, Front row- Brian Neville, Denny Kula, Mike McGreevy, Dan Spinks, Jeff Sailer, Jim Petrak and Tracy Bergman. Back row- Derek Snead, Steve Oujiri, Mike Carrier, Darin Sander, Scott Nemmers and Brian McDonald. Not pictured: Brett Seeley.

 Photo courtesy Hannah Houska

BELLEVUE

They may have been out of the hunt for the men’s Three-Rivers team championship as the final scores were being turned in at the Bellevue Golf Club Saturday, Aug. 20, but that didn’t mean the Fawn Creek Country Club was going to be held without a title at the one-day, 18-hole event that dodged ran and storms all day long.

