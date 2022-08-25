Members of the Fawn Creek Country Club men’s golf team competing at the annual Three-Rivers tournament, held Saturday, Aug. 10, in Bellevue were, left to right, Front row- Brian Neville, Denny Kula, Mike McGreevy, Dan Spinks, Jeff Sailer, Jim Petrak and Tracy Bergman. Back row- Derek Snead, Steve Oujiri, Mike Carrier, Darin Sander, Scott Nemmers and Brian McDonald. Not pictured: Brett Seeley.
They may have been out of the hunt for the men’s Three-Rivers team championship as the final scores were being turned in at the Bellevue Golf Club Saturday, Aug. 20, but that didn’t mean the Fawn Creek Country Club was going to be held without a title at the one-day, 18-hole event that dodged ran and storms all day long.
Anamosa’s Darin Sander was in a playoff with three other golfers for the coveted Three-Rivers individual championship finishing at two-under par 70, but when Bellevue’s Pete Lucke rolled in a long birdie putt on the first extra hole, Sander instead had to settle for a tie for third overall after the playoff and team medalist honors.
DeWitt Springbrook’s Kevin Kirsch (33-37), one of the four participating in the playoff, claimed the tournament overall runner-up honor while Bellevue’s Conner Michels tied with Sander for third.
Sander, one of the top golfers over the last decade at the Three-Rivers event, opened with a sizzling two-under par 34 through his first nine holes before finishing with an even-par 36 to lead the Fawn Creek men who placed third overall at the seven-team tournament carding a score of 924.
Sander was one of three Fawn Creek golfers in the tournament top-10 individually as Brian McDonald (35-38) and Mike Carrier (35-38) each turned in cards of one-over par 73 for the Anamosa team to tie for 10th overall.
McDonald secured the team runner-up medalist honor.
Mike McGreevy (36-39), Scott Nemmers (38-37) and Brian Neville (35-40) added to the Fawn Creek success turning in top-20 scores as each tied for 19th after finishing with rounds of 75 each.
Denny Kula also had a solid day finishing with yet another score in the 70s for the Fawn Creek team adding a 76 (34-42) that was seventh on the team and tied for 23rd overall while Derek Snead 81 (42-39), Steve Oujiri 81 (41-40), Dan Spinks 81 (41-40), Tracy Bergman 82 (38-44), Jeff Sailer 82 (40-42), Brett Seeley 82 (42-40) and Jim Petrak 85 (42-43) rounded out the Anamosa team scoring at the tournament.
Bellevue took full advantage of golfing on their home course dominating the day with five scores in the tournament top-10 and eight in the top-20 on their way to firing an 884 score that topped runner-up DeWitt Springbrook (916) by an impressive 34 strokes. Fawn Creek, Maquoketa (966), Wyoming Little Bear (1,011), Wapsi Oaks (1,025) and Preston Valley (1,061) rounded out the team scoring at the event.