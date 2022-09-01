ANAMOSA
Coming off his fourth overall men’s Fawn Creek club tournament golf championship a year ago, Darin Sander was the clear favorite heading into the annual event Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, in Anamosa.
But much like each and every previous summer, Sander would have plenty of competition fighting for the top spot at the loaded tournament.
And he did again last weekend, too.
Sander finished in a first-place tie with Jeff Sailer and Chad Norton after the threesome each carded four-under par rounds of 140 at the 36-hole event, but once again it was Sander emerging as the winner in the playoff with Sailer taking second and Norton third.
Sander won his fifth overall Fawn Creek men’s club title, and second in a row turning in a pair of two-under par rounds of 70 to get the job done.
Sander’s opening-round of two-under par 70 (36-34) on Saturday was one-stroke behind Sailer, the day-one leader who carded a three-under par 69 (37-32) and who finished that day with a sizzling 32 on his back-nine that tied for the best nine-hole score at the tournament.
Sander made his move immediately on Sunday opening with a three-under par 33 to vault into the lead before finishing with a 37.
Sailer carded a 71 (34-37) on Sunday while Norton was the one making the big final-day charge firing a tournament-best 18-hole score of 67 (35-32) that included a final-round 32 that vaulted him into a tie for first when all the cards were turned in.
Mike Carrier and Scott Nemmers tied for fourth overall coming through with two-day totals of 143 each.
Carrier was just a single stroke behind Sailer after the first day’s play firing a 70 (33-37) before finishing with a one-over par 73 (39-34) on Sunday.
Nemmers fired an even-par 72 (38-34) on Saturday and closed with a 71 (33-38) on Sunday to earn his place in the tournament top-5.
Brian McDonald, annually among the leaders at Fawn Creek club tournaments, did it again this past weekend taking sixth overall after his two-day total of 146 (75-71) while Mike McGreevy played as consistent as you possibly can for a pair of rounds, turning in four straight nine-hole scores of 37 finishing with a pair of 74’s and a 148 total that was seventh against the field.
Jim Petrak made his way through the Fawn Creek course with a 151 (77-74) that earned him a spot in the tournament top-10 at eighth while Derek Snead (73-81) and Jace Ahrendsen (82-72) rounded out that top-10 each firing scores of 154 to tie for ninth.
Brett Seeley 156 (77-79), Brian Neville 157 (77-80), Denny Kula 158 (84-74), Dan Spinks 158 (81-77), Keegan Buchholtz 158 (76-82), Tracy Bergmann 159 (79-80), Marty Till 159 (79-80), Steve Vaughn 162 (78-84), Dan Messerli 163 (79-84) and Mike Ammeter 164 (81-83) completed the men’s club tournament top-20 performers.
Till (159) and Vaughn (162) claimed the top-2 spots, respectively, in the presidential flight of the tournament while Ed Rodts’ score of 76 (38-38) led the first flight and topped runner-up Ross Miller (42-40) by six shots.
Dave Osterkamp led all golfers in the second flight coming through with a score of 81 (41-40) while Gene Dooley was runner-up with an 83 (40-43).
John Dirks claimed the top spot in the third flight making his way through the course with an 84 (44-40) while Rod Smith was second in the class turning in an 88 (42-46).
Ben Bailey scored a 41 in the nine-hole fourth flight to win the class with Keith Terrell taking second with a 50.