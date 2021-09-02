ANAMOSA
It didn’t take Darin Sander very long to assert his dominance at Fawn Creek’s annual men’s club tournament Saturday, Aug. 28.
But it also didn’t mean the rest of the amazingly talented championship flight field wasn’t going to make a run at the three-time club title-winner during the second round of play Sunday, Aug. 29.
And they did exactly that.
Sander, who held the day-one lead firing a phenomenal five-under par 67 (35-32) on Saturday and was two shots free of McDonald (69) and three over Norton (70) and Mike McGreevy (70), was able to hold off Sunday charges from both McDonald and Norton to win his fourth overall Fawn Creek men’s club championship finishing with a two-day total of six-under par 138.
Sander tallied the low nine-hole score of the day on Sunday as well, coming through with a one-under par round of 71 (37-34), the lone under-par round of the final day, and topped rounds of 74 from McDonald, Norton and McGreevy to win the title by five shots.
McDonald secured runner-up honors finishing with a 143 (69-74) while Norton (70-74) and McGreevy (70-74) tied for third overall with cards of 144 each.
Brian Neville (74-73), Austin Hunt (74-73) and Billy Schiltz (74-73) all tied for fifth in the championship flight turning in cards of 147 each while Scott Nemmers, coming off a fine men’s Eastern Iowa tournament showing for the Wapsi Country Club last month, made his way through the Fawn Creek course with a 148 (76-72) that was good enough to crack the tournament top-10 at eighth overall.
Galen Brendes fired a 149 (72-77) and was ninth overall while Jace Ahrendsen rounded out the championship flight top-10 at 10th finishing with a 150 (72-78).
Jeff Sailer (78-73) 151, Mike Carrier (77-75) 152, Ed Rodts (76-77) 153, Dan Messerli (76-79) 155, Mike Ammeter (80-74) 155, Bob LaDue (83-73) 156, Jim Petrak (80-78) 158, Tracy Bergman (79-80) 159, Dennis LaBarge (81-79) 160, Mark Hunt (81-79) 160 and Warren Graham (84-76) 160 rounded out the Fawn Creek men’s club tournament championship flight top-20 scoring.
Things didn’t get any easier in the four other flights at the men’s club championship, as Rick Douglas’ round of 77 (38-39) topped Jeff Brown (40-40) by three strokes to win the first flight while Mark Woods (40-43), Darin Reese (46-40) and Gene Dooley (45-41) finished with cards of 83, 86 and 86, respectively.
Randy Jones paced the field in the second flight coming through with an 83 (41-42) that defeated runner-up Jeff Fortune (39-46) by two shots while Jeff Tjaden (46-41), Brian Dietiker (48-43) and Derek Owen (47-51) rounded out the second flight field.
An eight-member third flight saw plenty of competition, but it was Steve Kelchen’s 85 (43-42) that bested Dale Jensen’s 88 (46-42) win by three strokes while Kent Beals (45-46), Paul Heims (49-42) and Kevin Hicks (48-43) all tied for third in the class coming through with scores of 91 each. Dave Lerch (49-43), Wayne Lerch (50-43) and Mark Scofield (58-60) rounded out the scoring in the third flight with cards of 92, 93 and 118, respectively.
Ben Baily fired a score of 43 to win the nine-hole fourth flight while Keith Terrell was runner-up with a 46. Buck Keith added a 53 to round out the class.