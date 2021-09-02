ANAMOSA
Since she returned to Anamosa several years ago, Kathy Dearborn has been dominant on the golf course winning multiple championships at numerous events all over Eastern Iowa for the Fawn Creek Country Club.
So, when Dearborn didn’t place as one of the top finishers at the annual women’s Eastern Iowa event last month in Solon, that left Dearborn, a gifted and extremely fierce competitor, a little frustrated.
Dearborn took out that frustration Saturday, Aug. 28, competing at Fawn Creek’s annual one-day, 18-hole women’s club tournament, winning the event by an impressive five shots over a quality list of competitors in the championship flight.
Dearborn quickly shot out to the lead and never gave it back, firing an opening-nine hole score of 36 that put her four strokes up on Lynette Seaton, another winner of multiple Fawn Creek club championships.
Dearborn finished her round with another 36 for a three-under par total of 72, the lone under-par round at the event and claimed the title over runner-up Hannah Houska, who fired a 77 (41-36).
Seaton also finished with a 77 (40-37) to take third overall while Kara Hunt, who formed one of the greatest golfing duos in Anamosa High School history with Houska just a few years ago, came through with 78 (42-36) that was good enough to place fourth against the championship flight field.
Kim Kieckhaefer (42-37) and Megan Sailer (42-37) both tallied rounds of 79 and tied for fifth overall while Kate Buchholtz (44-37) and Nancy Updegraff (44-43) rounded out the championship flight field firing scores of 81 and 87, respectively.
The first flight also saw its fair share of outstanding golfers at Fawn Creek’s women’s club event as Karen Stoll managed to hold off Angie Ditch and Deb Byers to take the top spot coming through with a card of 89.
Stoll opened with a 47 and was one stroke behind Ditch and Laurie Woods, but turned it on in her final nine holes producing a sizzling 42 to finish and win by a single stroke.
Ditch (46-44) finished with a 90 and secured second in the first flight while Byers (47-43) also tallied a 90 which placed her third in the class.
Wood (46-46) came through with a 92 to finish fourth while Jenny Houska (49-50), Jen Ritter (55-47) and Sheri Carrier (53-51) rounded out the first flight scoring turning in cards of 99, 102 and 104, respectively.
Pam McDonald topped the field in the second flight as her outstanding round of 88 (45-43) defeated Tammy Dearborn (46-49) and Molly Hefflefinger (57-67) who turned in scores of 95 and 124, respectively.