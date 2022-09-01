Frustrated by her what she felt as a sub-par performance at the Women’s Eastern Iowa tournament in Monticello just a week earlier, Kathy Dearborn decided to go out and do something about it competing at the annual Fawn Creek women’s club tournament Saturday, Aug. 27.
What exactly did she do?
She did what she usually does.
Play outstanding golf.
Dearborn went out and claimed the Fawn Creek club championship with a clutch birdie on the 18th and final hole of the day wrapping a sensational two-under par 73 and holding off a hard-charging Lynette Seaton.
Both Dearborn and Seaton carded opening nine-hole scores of 37 that tied for the top spot, but the two began to separate themselves from the field on their final nine hole journey through the challenging Fawn Creek course as Dearborn’s three on the 18th handed her the title and a final round 36.
Seaton fired a 37 on her final nine holes and settled for second-place overall while Megan Sailer (40-37) and Kim Kieckhaefer (38-39) tied for third each coming through with identical cards of 77.
Hannah Houska was fifth in the championship flight making her way through the one-day, 18-hole event with a round of 79 (40-39) while Kate Buchholtz rounded out the class with an 84 (43-41).
Laurie Woods topped all golfers in the first flight winning with a score of 88 (43-45) that edged longtime Fawn Creek icon Karen Stoll who finished with an 89 (48-41). Jenny Houska was third in the class with a 91 (48-43) while Tammy Dearborn 93 (49-44), Deb Byers 94 (50-44), Lori DeWald 100 (55-45) and Shari Carrier 101 (55-46) completed the first flight of golfers.
Deb Pingle carded an 86 (44-42) to win the second flight by two strokes over runner-up Mary Comried who tallied an 88 (45-43). Molly Heffelfinger 121 (68-53) and Sheri Jones 122 (61-61) completed the second flight field.