MONTICELLO
Coming into the Women’s Eastern Iowa golf event in Monticello Sunday, Aug. 21, pretty much everyone in attendance knew the tournament was the Fawn Creek Country Club’s to lose.
Winners of eight titles in a row, why wouldn’t it be?
The Anamosa club returned everyone from their team who dominated the event a year ago and looked even stronger this summer.
In the end, they were right.
And it didn’t take long for everyone to realize it, too.
Fawn Creek once again put on a dazzling display of golf, not only racing to a 24-stroke advantage through the first nine-holes of play at the one-day, 18-hole event, but nearly doubled that lead in the second nine on their way to claiming an amazing ninth straight Eastern Iowa tournament team championship finishing with a team score of 561 (280-281).
As if that wasn’t impressive enough, former Anamosa High School standout and current Truman State senior Kara Hunt led the way for the Fawn Creek team winning her second consecutive Eastern Iowa individual title.
And she did it in dominating fashion, too, just like her team.
Hunt carded a sizzling four-under par round of 70 (36-34) that won the championship by a whopping seven strokes over teammate Lynette Seaton (37-40), who defeated Monticello’s Aspen Felton (39-38) in a one-hole playoff to claim the tournament runner-up honor after each golfer carded identical rounds of 77.
“It always fun being able to compete at this tournament and with so many amazing ladies,” said Hunt, who almost wasn’t able to take part at the event on Sunday when rain wiped out the original Aug. 7, date and pushed the tournament back two weeks.
“I knew when that happened, it was going to be cutting it close with getting back to college, but it all worked out. I just drove back to Kirksville, Missouri, Sunday night after the tournament. It’s a long day, but it sure was worth it.”
Fawn Creek golfers dominated the leaderboard all tournament long as not only did the Anamosa club have the tournament’s top-2 individuals (Hunt and Seaton), but five of the top-10 (with Kathy Dearborn, Megan Sailor and Kate Buchholtz) and seven in the top-20 (Teresa Dusil and Kim Kieckhaefer).
Dearborn, another former Eastern Iowa individual champion, carded a score of 80 (42-38) that not only tied for fourth overall at the tournament, but also won Fawn Creek’s club medalist award.
Sailer (40-42) and Buchholtz (42-40) each tallied rounds of 82 that placed them tied for eighth overall while Dusil’s 84 (43-41) had her sixth on the Anamosa team and tied for 11th at the tournament.
Kieckhaefer, yet another former Eastern Iowa champion, tied for 15th overall with her card of 86 (40-46) while Nancy Updegraff 97 (46-51) and Shari Carrier 106 (60-46) rounded out the Fawn Creek effort at the annual Eastern Iowa event.
It was actually very much an Anamosa flavor at the event in Monticello as not only did Fawn Creek roll to the team title, but the Wapsi Country Club was second overall carding a 607 (304-303) score that edged host Monticello 609 (309-300) as well as Solon Lake McBride 625 (319-306), Tipton 647 (325-322), Wahkonsa 693 (355-338) and Mount Vernon Kernoustie 727 (361-366).
West Liberty, normally an annual Eastern Iowa participant, could not field a full team this summer to compete at the tournament and Mount Vernon’s Kernoustie course, mentioned to be closing in last week’s edition of the AJ-E, reported they have no plans at this time to shut their doors and hope to continue to be Eastern Iowa members for the men’s and women’s tournaments for years to come.