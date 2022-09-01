Former Anamosa High School, North Iowa Area Community College, University of Iowa and Baltimore Ravens superstar offensive lineman Marshal Yanda works with youth during his annual camp Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Anamosa football field. Yanda put 10 lucky area third, fourth and fifth graders through a series of drills while also recounting some of his phenomenal experiences during what is sure to be a Hall of Fame career.
Former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman and Anamosa native Marshal Yanda, who will join the Ravens’ Ring of Honor during a ceremony this December in Baltimore, was back in his hometown Sunday, Aug. 28, working with area youth at his annual football camp at the Raiders’ field.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photos
