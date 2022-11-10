Hoping to revive the competitive running spirit that has been such a huge part of her life, former Anamosa and Monticello track and volleyball standout Corinne Gadient was interested in joining the staff with the Hawkeye Community College men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs as an assistant back in early August.
More than three months later, no one, not even Hollywood, could have scripted the roles Gadient would have to play in leading the Red Tails’ program to an historic run.
“I ended up having to cut my own track and field career at UNI short about a year ago due to injuries, so I was looking for a way I could still stay involved with the sport I love so much and decided to apply for the open assistant coaching position with the Hawkeye Community College men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs,” said Gadient, who not only got the job with the Red Tails, but would amazingly go on to end the 2022 season as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Coach of the Year.
Yes, you read that correctly. Coach of the Year.
“From start-to-finish, it was really a crazy kind of run this fall, and not at all what I signed up for when they hired me as the assistant coach back in August. But I did what I needed to do to help the program.”
What Gadient, who is still a student at UNI, needed to do was take over the head coaching duties when Tyler Mulder left the program half way through the season.
What she and the men’s cross country team were able to accomplish after that turned out to be program history.
“When I signed on with Hawkeye, I thought my role was going to be more a support-type one, but when our head coach left the program, I had to adjust things on the fly pretty quick,” Gadient said. “I was still in the learning process with cross country having never been out for the sport. I was a volleyball player in high school in the fall, but I was able to get a grasp of things pretty quickly.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better team to coach though. That really made things go so much more smoothly. All the athletes understood the situation and accepted me with open arms. Then, our guys’ cross country team went out and won the region championship, the first time that has happened in Hawkeye history.”
The gravity of the situation Gadient found herself in wasn’t lost on her either.
“This wound up being such a great experience for me as a person and as a coach,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to turn out the way that it did, but I just did the best that I could under the circumstances. All the athletes pulled through and we had a great season.”
Gadient will coach the track and field programs at Hawkeye Community College in the spring, then will have to figure out where her coaching career will go from there.
“I’ll be going to grad school here soon, so depending on where that winds up being, we’ll have to see if I’ll be back at Hawkeye next fall,” she said. “What I do know is that I love coaching. We trained throughout this season and I got to know the athletes here and the sport. I’m not sure what the future holds, but I could really see myself eventually coaching at the high school level once I graduate and get a job. This is something I could see myself doing for a long time.”
That journey could bring her right back to Anamosa, too.
“Who knows,” she said. “I wouldn’t mind that one bit. Anything I could do to help the Anamosa track and field program.”