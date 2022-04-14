The inaugural season of Iowa girls high school wrestling now has a state tournament home, and some guidelines when the newly christened sanctioned sport begins the 2022-23 school year.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Board of Directors unanimously passed season regulations and named Coralville’s Xtreme Arena as the home for the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament beginning on 2023.
“These are important steps for the first year of girls wrestling,” said IGHSAU wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley. “I commend the hard work that our wrestling advisory committee did to help set up our inaugural season. These are still items that need to be addressed, but it is exciting to have building blocks established.”
The 2022-23 girls wrestling season will begin with the first practice taking place on Monday, Oct. 31. Competition begins on Monday, Nov. 14. Varsity wrestling teams are allowed 15 competition dates. To give wrestlers the opportunity to practice with and against other girls, there will be unlimited scrimmages for the 20-22-23 season. There will be one class for wrestling in 2022-23 as well.
The IGHSAU adopted the 14 weight classes recommended by the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) for the 2022-23 season. Those weight classes are: 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190 and 235.
The State Wrestling Tournament will tentatively take place Feb. 2-3 at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville. Xtreme Arena, which is also the new home for the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament, has hosted the last two Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWOCA) Girls State Wrestling Tournaments.
“We are thrilled that the state wrestling tournament well be at Xtreme Arena, said Kirtley. “The Extreme Arena staff have many of the resources we need already in place and have experience hosting the event.”
Final details on the state qualifying tournaments and the state tournament itself will be released later this spring.