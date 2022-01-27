DES MOINES
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Board of Directors voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as the organization’s 11th sport.
The vote was made at the IGHSAU’s January 12th board of directors meeting and was announced prior to the start of the championship round of the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 22, in Coralville. The first IGHSAU sanctioned season will take place during the 2022-23 school year.
“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of the sport and we intent to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger. “As the sanctioning process unfolded, the Board was able to quickly approve this new opportunity for our girls and schools across the state.
“The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and willingness of our schools to commit to the sport factored into this decision.”
The IGHSAU intends to follow the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) wrestling rules and guidelines. The next step in this process includes meeting with an appointed IGHSAU wrestling advisory committee this winter to finalize for this roll-out year that includes format for the season, classification system, weight classes and post-season/tournament details.
“The journey to sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport for the IGHSAU has been a labor of love,” said IGHSAI Associate Director and wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley. “I’m honored to have been given the job as a catalyst to get this part of the process accomplished for the girls in our state. While we have closed the book on formal sanctioning, we look forward to opening he next one now as we highlight all the great stories our female wrestlers are going to continue to write. The IGHSAU has said from the beginning that our intent is to do what is best for the girls who participate. We look forward to giving them the same amazing experiences as the other 10 sports under our umbrella, and to leave nothing spared when it comes to building them as student athletes and leaders.
“We also look forward to supporting the coaches and officials who serve alongside these athletes, and t give their fans a greater appreciation for what these females already do day in and day out.”
To date, 58 schools have committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs in Iowa. The latest data track Trackwrestling.com shows 1,018 girls participating in high school wrestling, represented by over 185 Iowa schools. Wrestling becomes the 11th sport to be sanctioned by the IGHSAU and the first since bowling was added in 2007. Iowa becomes the 34th state association to sanction girls’ wrestling.
Anamosa junior Ava Scranton, a proponent for the state to sanction girls’ wrestling the last couple of years, was extremely pleased by the decision.
“Girl’s wrestling has earned a lot more credit not only here in Anamosa and all of eastern Iowa, but all over the state,” she said. “There are so many people paying attention to what we’re doing out there now and have been super supportive, when at the beginning so many others thought wrestling wasn’t something that girls should be doing. I think we’ve shown we can do it, and we’re pretty good at it too. And with the way the numbers have grown so big and so fast the last couple of years, we were all hoping this was something that was going to happen, and I’m so happy the state finally did sanction our sport. I get to wrestle in a sanctioned wrestling sport next season, and I can’t wait to get back on the mat. It’s going to be great.”